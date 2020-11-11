Hampshire County turned out in spectacular style for the general election, final tallies from Monday’s official canvass show.
Between early voting, absentee ballot and Election Day, 71.71 percent of the county’s registered voters voted — an astounding 10,162 people out of 14,171 registered voters.
“It makes you really proud of the people of Hampshire County when it comes down to it,” County Clerk Eric Strite said Monday.
He spent the bulk of Monday with the county commissioners, who met as the board of canvass, double-checking the vote count from one randomly drawn sample precinct to ensure the accuracy of the count.
Once that was done the results became official, turning out as expected in a heavily Republican county.
The only Democrats who carried the county were incumbents who were unopposed — Assessor Norma Wagoner and Surveyor Rick Moreland.
The biggest news of the election here was the easy renewal of both the fire levy and the library levy.
Both issues received more yes votes than no’s in every one of the county’s 23 precincts, although not always by the 60-percent margin required for passage.
But cumulatively, the fire levy received 68.6 percent support and the library levy got 67.5.
The library levy failed its 1st attempt at renewal in the June primary, its 1st loss since it was introduced in 1987.
But last week it soared, even getting positive results in 4 precincts where the majority of voters said no in June — Mill Creek, Levels, Springfield and Green Spring.
