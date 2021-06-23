A Pendleton County mail clerk will serve 6 months of home confinement and 5 years probation for attempted election fraud.
Thomas Cooper, 48, of Dry Fork pled guilty last July to a count of attempt to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election and another count of injury to the mail.
In April 2020, the clerk of Pendleton County received 2020 primary election Covid-19 mail-in absentee ballot request forms from 8 voters on which the voter's party-ballot request appeared to have been altered. Cooper admitted today to altering some of the requests.
* * *
Covid-19 numbers continue to look promising for Hampshire County.
The Health Department reports 2 active cases in the county and neither patient is hospitalized. The county continues in solid green status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
* * *
A 33-year-old from Cabins has been indicted on a count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jeffery Allen McCurdy is prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction. Authories say he had a pair of 12-gauge shotguns and a .22-caliber long rifle in January in Grant County.
McCurdy faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
* * *
Summer officially began at 11:32 p.m. Sunday (June 20).
The North Pole was at its maximum tilt toward the sun then and we had more hours of daylight Sunday and Monday than we will have for any other day this year.
Summer ends Sept. 22.
* * *
The USDA’s Forest Service has pledged $2.1 million to conserve 4,260 acres along the South Fork and Lost River in Hardy County.
The grant will require a $700,000 match from state, local or private sources.
The funds will buy conservation easements on 4,260 acres with a goal of conserving a total of 7,308 acres to protect the headwaters of both rivers.
* * *
A Grant County man was sentenced this month to more than 11 years in prison for distributing meth.
Lawrence Allen Keplinger, 39, of Lahmansville had pled guilty in Elkins federal court to a count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, involving more than 50 grams of “crystal meth” or “ice.” The crime dates back to March 2019 in Grant County.
The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated
* * *
A Petersburg man pled guilty this month in Elkins federal court to drug distribution.
Joshua Caleb Haggerty, 36, admitted to a single count of distribution of methamphetamine, saying he distributed the drug in March 2020.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.
* * *
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has again extended the expiration dates on some Commercial Driver's Licenses and Commercial Learner's Permits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Medical exam certificates for the licenses and permits that expired after March 1 are extended until Aug. 31.
Medical exam certificates or CDL licenses with an expiration date between last Dec. 1 and Feb. 28 that were covered under the previous FMCSA extension expired last Tuesday, June 1.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 1.2 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.97 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the Mountain State. Gas prices are 0.3 cents lower than a month ago and 84.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 2.1 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.05 Sunday. The national average is up 2 cents from a month ago and 93.5 cents from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.