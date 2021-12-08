West Virginia’s 1st medical cannabis dispensary has opened in Morgantown.
Hampshire County’s one licensed dispensary looks to open in about 3 months if supply chain issues and a new location can be worked out, the owners say.
Curative Growth Inc. of Fairmont confirmed last week that it has applied to the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis for approval to move from the location in Springfield that it won a license for to Sunrise Summit.
Curative Growth said it will occupy the back end of the building that houses Jill’s Barber Shop, with an address of 22 Hannas Drive.
Jill’s announced last month that it will remain in operation.
The owners also set a date.
“As part of the application to move locations, we submitted a projected opening around Feb 28th,” Curative Growth said.
But, the company warned, “supply chain issues and contractor availability continue to cause delays.”
That could make sticking to the timeline a challenge.
Opening day at Morgantown’s Trulieve Medical Dispensary on Nov. 12 saw patients lining the walkway waiting for the much-delayed arrival.
Medical cannabis was signed into law in 2017 with a projected start date of July 1, 2019. More than 2 years later, registered medical marijuana patients can finally use their medical cards.
Some patients have been waiting months to be able to get the products they want as part of their healthcare.
Ron Frye, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was Trulieve’s 1st customer.
“I’m monumentally honored, not only to be the 1st patient in West Virginia, but to be able to represent the thousands of veterans in the state in this first step to getting the medication that they so desperately need,” Frye said. “I want to thank you for giving me this chance.”
Who is eligible for medical cannabis in West Virginia?
People who have a qualifying medical condition and receive a medical cannabis card from a doctor.
Read the full list of qualifying medical conditions on the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis’ website.
Sabrina Howland, the 3rd medical cannabis patient registered in the state, drove to Morgantown from Hurricane for Trulieve’s opening.
Howland said she has been waiting to use her medical card since March.
Howland suffers from neuropathy, which has affected her ability to work and drive. Her previous medications caused severe drowsiness and impacted her daily activity, which is why she has found better results with medical cannabis.
Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, greeted the crowd and thanked the state delegates who made an appearance.
“We are a company that is dedicated to access and dedicated to putting patients first. We grow one patient at a time through authentic and reciprocal relationships,” said Rivers. “Medical cannabis is about your personal journey and we take that to heart very sincerely.”
Trulieve opened a 2nd location in Weston 3 days later.
WVU’s Daily Athenaeum contributed to this report. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.