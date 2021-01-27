ROMNEY — The Romney Food Pantry, located at the Romney First Methodist Church (located at the stop light), will continue with their food drive and money donations with their annual countywide event, The Souper Bowl of Caring.
Canned or dry packaged food with non-expired dates can be accepted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10-12. Donations can be mailed to Romney First United Methodists Church, 49 N High St Romney, WV, designating food pantry.
The Romney Food Pantry serves all residents of Hampshire County.
For more info on the annual food drive contact Dot Calvert, 304-822-5496, or Karina Gray, 304-813-7987.
