ROMNEY — Both county business parks have attracted new tenants, the Hampshire County Development Authority Board learned at its meeting last Wednesday.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that both of the development authority’s business parks have new tenants moving in shortly, using the space to expand existing operations.
Gina’s Soft Cloths finalized its lease on Romney Business Park Building B earlier this month, giving up some space on Main Street, but retaining its storefront there.
The S. J. Morse Company will be signing a lease for lot 8 in the Capon Bridge Technology Park within the next month. Originally the company had not planned to build in the technology park until next spring, but the growth of its business has changed this, Johnson said.
She added that another prospective tenant wants to wait for the completion of Capon Bridge’s sewer project, which will include service to the technology park and should be finished in June.
Documents are being prepared to transfer the park’s water and sewer to the Central Hampshire Public Service District once the sewer project is completed, and the development authority has been granted county American Rescue Plan funds to install new telemetry needed by the water system.
The plan is for Central Hampshire to have the water system to run down to U.S. 50, allowing local customers to tie into it.
In other business:
Work continues on getting FEMA to remove Romney Business Park Lot 1 from the flood plain, with Johnson reporting that it appears this might be done without adding fill.
Project engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported her firm, the Thrasher Group, is making adjustments on charges for work on the industrial access road in the Capon Bridge Technology Park to honor their guarantee that the work would not exceed the $400,000 amount of the grant funding it.
County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins reported another death from Covid in April, and said the state has reclassified 2 deaths as non-Covid. Hampshire County’s total therefore stands at 73 Covid deaths.
Wilkins added that cases have fallen sharply, to an average of 10 from the around 300 new cases a week they were seeing in February and March.
The Health Department is now offering boosters to age 5 through adult, and transitioning to offering flu shots. Covid testing is still available in the Hampshire Memorial Hospital parking lot, but only on Mondays and Fridays. o
