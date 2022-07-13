ROMNEY — The new fire fee topped the Romney Town Council’s agenda Monday night, as the council approved the 1st reading of the ordinance.
The fee, which the majority of town voters supported in May’s primary election, is a flat fee of $2.50 monthly per “residential unit structure and nonresidential unit structure in the Town of Romney, whether occupied or not, to support the provision of fire services,” the ordinance read.
Fire chief G.T. Parsons attended Monday’s meeting at the Town Hall, and he expressed his thanks to the council and the voters for passing the fee on the ballot.
“I’m grateful to you guys,” Parsons addressed the council. “I’m grateful for Logan (Mantz, Romney town lawyer) for writing the ordinance, and I’m grateful for the citizens for voting for it.”
New council member Lisa Hileman added that the Romney Fire Company is a necessary cog in the town’s wheel.
“It’s so important to have a thriving fire company,” she said.
Mantz gave the council members an overview of how the fee would work, explaining that an ordinance is necessary to authorize the fee.
“What we tried to do with this was to set up a mechanism so that the Romney volunteer fire company, the only game in town now, if, in the future, this changes and the county ends up picking up a service too, this same ordinance structure can easily be shifted over to work with another fire company.”
Mantz also explained to Parsons that the movement of money to the fire company through the fee “should be a really smooth process,” and that they’re aiming for it to be “easy on both the fire company and the town.”
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the council unanimously approved wage increases of 75 cents for town employees, and they re-appointed Keri Shreve and Ashley Clem to the Romney Parks and Recreation board.
The meeting saw 3 appearances: Kristin Mumpower, Jeff Sincell – who presented the board with an overview of the necessary services that the Potomac Valley Transit Authority offers – and Eric Sherrard, who offered an update from the Thrasher Group on the sewer and water projects on deck for Romney.
The projects affect the town’s plans for paving – since there’s no point in the town spending money to pave roads that will just be torn up when old lines are replaced in the upcoming year, Sherrard said.
