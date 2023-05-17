PURGITSVILLE — The $4.2 million Purgitsville water project is barreling toward its “digging dirt” stage: it’s been approved and is ready to go out to bid.
The project over the last few years has been characterized by the cooperation between Purgitsville pastor Don Judy and representatives at the state – and federal – level, and with the I’s dotted and T’s crossed, the project is ready to be put out for bids.
This process generally takes between six and nine years, Judy said, but this particular one took just a little over four.
And now that the project is eyeing its next steps, it’s huge for the Purgitsville community.
“The big thing about getting this far is the excitement in some of the folks’ voices when I told them,” Judy said.
Judy began lobbying for public water in Purgitsville in the fall of 2018, when he was spurred by the poor quality well water in the area and anecdotal evidence of high cancer rates.
He set his sights on securing aid at the state level after funding was bypassed locally. And with countless agencies involved, there have been a lot of cooks in the kitchen, he said.
“This whole process, it seemed as it went through different agencies at the state level, as time went on, the reports of the contaminants weren’t included in their packets,” Judy said, referring to results from the water testing of wells in Purgitsville – which many representatives at the state level weren’t aware of.
“They had no idea we had flames coming out of the faucet,” he added. “They said, ‘People actually live with this?’ Yes, yes they are.”
He said that once the facts and figures were made known to officials outside of the county, they were “freaked out.” Delegate Rick Hillenbrand (R-88) in particular helped get the ball moving and stayed on top of things, Judy said.
Hillenbrand said that Judy deserves more than one round of applause for sticking with the project and working hard to make people aware of what was going on over on the western side of Hampshire County.
“Once people realized the extent of the issue and what the issue was, this became a very self-evident, high priority issue,” Hillenbrand said. “Don Judy deserves a medal for what he’s done there.”
Now that the project can go out to bid, a timeline has emerged. Sometime in the next two weeks, the proposal will go out to bid, which Judy said would be about a 30-day process, then 60 more days for paperwork to be drawn up and funds to be moved.
Then, it’s “digging dirt,” he said, noting that construction should start somewhere between the beginning of August and Labor Day.
At the county level, there isn’t any financial obligation for the Purgitsville water project, Judy said, since it’s totally funded by state and federal grants. Central Hampshire Public Service District will not have to apply for funding.
“They’re basically gonna be handed the keys to this whole water system,” he explained.
Getting the project pushed through has taken tenacity and grit – and patience to juggle the roles of numerous stage agencies involved in the process: the state planning commission, the infrastructure council, both Hampshire County and Hardy County public service districts and the Region 8 Planning and Development Council, just to name a few.
Keith McIntosh in Joe Manchin’s office also played a big role, Judy said, and Shelley Moore Capito’s office got involved, too.
“They have so many projects on the state level, we’re just the little fish in that pond,” he pointed out. “But we have a fire that needs put out in Purgitsville, and now we’re gonna finally see this fire out.”
It’s not too late to sign up for water with the new system, either. Interested folks can contact Central Hampshire PSD, who can get a hold of the right people, Judy emphasized.
Once the project actually begins, the cost jumps from $100 to $350.
It’s been a long and painful process to get here, Judy said, and people’s physical health has been on the line.
“I did this for the health of the people. It’s a crying shame people had too endure for so long,” he said. “We’re in the home stretch now, though, big-time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.