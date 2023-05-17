Purgitsville water

Don Judy lights up the water at a recent meeting at the Mill Creek Ruritan building.

PURGITSVILLE — The $4.2 million Purgitsville water project is barreling toward its “digging dirt” stage: it’s been approved and is ready to go out to bid.

The project over the last few years has been characterized by the cooperation between Purgitsville pastor Don Judy and representatives at the state – and federal – level, and with the I’s dotted and T’s crossed, the project is ready to be put out for bids.

