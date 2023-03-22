SUNRISE SUMMIT – Over the last three months, the Hampshire High School PTO has been amassing shoes for a fundraising shoe drive – and they collected over 2,000 pairs.
With significant help from the community, three PTO members – Neva Javage, Dena Kline and Karen Fadeley – teamed up to collect a whopping total of 101 bags of shoes, working through Funds2Orgs to earn money for the high school PTO by sending in donated pairs.
It’s Kline’s first year with the PTO, she said, and she and the other parents realized there wasn’t much money to the organization’s name. Javage did a little research, Kline explained, and they settled on the idea of a fundraising shoe drive.
They ended up collecting 2,525 shoes.
“A lot of the community donated,” Kline said.
The list of donors is a long one, indeed, full of familiar names: HHS, Blue Ridge Thrift, SPCA Thrift, Family Dollar Capon Bridge, White Oak Consignment, Hope Christian Church, Helping Hands, Clothing Closet, Outreach, Samaritan Thrift, Frenchs Mill Thrift Store, the family of Kristina Nichols, the HHS PTO, the family of Conchita Ramsey Haines, Capon Bridge Ruritan Club, the Hampshire County Community, Wise Variety Store, Family Dollar Romney, The Green Spring Thrift, the Hulsey family, the Jennifer Timbrook family and Biscuits and Burgers.
Funds2Orgs is a massive national nonprofit, in the business of collecting shoes and sending them to people affected by natural disasters and developing countries globally. They collect gently-worn shoes to be turned into micro-enterprise opportunities for folks in developing countries. The donated shoes become the inventory for people looking to make their own economic prospects, selling the shoes to their communities.
Kline said that when the Funds2Orgs truck showed up on Sunrise Summit last week, there was a “get-it-done” attitude by some of the students – including Javage’s son Neal – who helped unload pallets of shoes from the larger donors and load the 101 bags onto the nonprofit’s truck.
This was the first time the PTO did a fundraiser like this, Kline pointed out, and she and the other members are exploring more fundraising ideas for the future. There aren’t many PTO members for the high school, and “we are always looking for more people,” she said.
Anyone interested in being a part of the PTO group can contact the organization at either of their two Facebook pages – “HHS PTO” or “Hampshire High PTO.”
