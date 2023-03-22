0322 hhs shoes 1.jpg

Kline and Javage bundled up last week before loading the shoes into the truck.

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Over the last three months, the Hampshire High School PTO has been amassing shoes for a fundraising shoe drive – and they collected over 2,000 pairs.

With significant help from the community, three PTO members – Neva Javage, Dena Kline and Karen Fadeley – teamed up to collect a whopping total of 101 bags of shoes, working through Funds2Orgs to earn money for the high school PTO by sending in donated pairs.

0322 hhs shoes 2.jpg

