Thorne unseats 9-term incumbent Rowan in 89th
Darren Thorne, a farmer and former truck driver who lives off Little Cacapon Road, defeated the 9-term Republican incumbent by less than 40 votes in the May 10 election.
He is all but assured a seat in the House of Delegates next January since the Democrats did not nominate a candidate for the November ballot.
Thorne pointed to 2 reasons voters might have turned away from Rowan this year.
“A lot of folks was just wanting a change,” he said. “Another thing, she voted against that anti-racism bill.”
The “anti-racism bill” was a Republican-led effort that would have banned the teaching of critical race theory in West Virginia classrooms.
Rowan, a career classroom teacher, bucked party leadership on the issue. The bill failed at literally the last minute in this spring’s legislative session when the House waited 2 minutes past the midnight deadline to end the session to conduct the vote.
Thorne sees a challenge for himself if he got elected more because people were wanting to say goodbye to Rowan than for what he stands for.
“I didn’t want to win on that — but obviously I wanted to win,” he said. “We’ll work hard to win those people’s minds and hearts.”
He says Rowan has left him issues to build on.
“I would like to continue on with Mrs. Rowan’s abortion stance,” he said, “making sure our state’s going the right direction.”
Abortion and the Constitution are “2 things I will not compromise on,” he says. “I will not harm children.”
Thorne says he knows that freshman legislators don’t wield a lot of power, but that’s no reason for him to sit silently.
“I’m one voice in a hundred,” he said, “but I will make sure they know what our county stands for.”
To do that he says he’s starting now, 6 months before the general election and 8 months before the next legislative session.
“In our community, the 2 counties, I’m going to start right away,” Thorne said. “I’m going to start working with our people locally and see what’s going on.”
He met with Charles Trump, one of the 15th District’s 2 state senators, last week. He plans to talk to county commissioners in Hampshire and Morgan counties.
The newly drawn 89th District includes 15 Hampshire precincts and 3 in Morgan County.
Last Tuesday those voters picked Thorne as the Republican nominee 991 to 954 over Rowan.
The Hampshire County precincts in the district — the northeastern 2/3 of the county including Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge — went for Thorne 795-785
The 3 Morgan County precincts on the far west side of that county backed Thorne 196-169 in last Tuesday’s unofficial count. Morgan County had not completed its canvass before press time, but County Clerk Kim Nickles said only 1 provisional ballot was being counted in the 3 precincts
