Neighbors sew up a tribute, fill a need, help a good cause
Back on April 4, Jo Jones got a request for a facemask.
It was still the early, panicked days of the COVID-19 outbreak and the ask dovetailed into 2 of her interests. The retired doctor is also a seamstress.
Three months later, Jones and neighbor Kathleen O’Brien have 736 masks being worn coast to coast, $5,465 raised for charity and fond memories of a departed friend who helped make the impromptu cottage industry a success.
The departed friend was another neighbor, Joy Markley. When she passed on 2 years ago, her husband, Robert, was left with all the material and supplies from her passion, quilting.
“We were getting low on material and he volunteered her material,” O’Brien said. “It gave us joy.”
Jones echoed the thought.
“She was the most aptly named person,” Jones said. “That’s why we feel this is kind of a fun way to say thank you back to her.”
Jones found a design she liked on the Internet for that 1st request and it came in 4 sizes — “little kid, medium kid, medium adult and large adult.”
She made the 1st one and then made more for friends and neighbors. That’s when O’Brien got involved.
“I gave her a call to see if she needed any help,” O’Brien said.
Jones was happy to do all the sewing, but O’Brien stepped in with cutting and organizing.
And there was plenty to do.
“There’s a lot involved in these,” O’Brien explained. “They’re more contoured to the face. The inside is flannel; the outside is material.”
Different sizes meant more than one set of cutting. Since they were 2-sided the women had to pin them, sew them, iron them and repin them, O’Brien said. Jo’s husband, Mark, made the nose bridges.
Even with Joy’s material, some improvisation was involved.
“I was making elastic out of athletic knits until I could get elastic from China,” Jones said. “It’s like World War 2; we have to make ’em ourselves.”
Requests came in — from friends, from neighbors, from friends of friends, from churches, doctors, nurses, police officers.
“We worked over 2 months, probably 7 days a week,” O’Brien said. “The amazing thing is it started out by request on Jo’s Facebook page.”
They were so busy, they wore out Jones’s sewing machine. Her sister gave her an old one.
“I was doing 9 hours a day at one point,” Jones said. “I hurt my hands and my neck. It was like working in a sweatshop.”
Yet, the masks didn’t carry a price tag. They asked for donations to Samaritan’s Purse.
As production ramped up nationally, Jones and O’Brien’s effort wound down.
“You can get them anywhere now,” Jones noted. “Occasionally someone will twist my arm.”
Today, Jones and O’Brien have the satisfaction of an unexpected job well done — and the memories of Joy Markley that it keeps alive.
“Joy would be so happy knowing her material would be keeping people healthy,” O’Brien said. o
