Capon Bridge

CAPON BRIDGE — The Town of Capon Bridge Planning Commission will hold an open house tomorrow to gain feedback from the community about their comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan is a blueprint for the future of the entire town, and the open house is a chance to let elected officials know how they can make the town’s future brighter, said Jared Anderson, land use attorney with the WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development clinic.

