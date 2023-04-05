CAPON BRIDGE — The Town of Capon Bridge Planning Commission will hold an open house tomorrow to gain feedback from the community about their comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan is a blueprint for the future of the entire town, and the open house is a chance to let elected officials know how they can make the town’s future brighter, said Jared Anderson, land use attorney with the WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development clinic.
“The (plan) is essentially the way the town gets public input and uses that input to set prioritie for the next 10 years,” said Mayor Laura Turner. “Through the planning process, we dive as deep as we can into all the things that will help the town move forward in a way that best suits the community that lives here.”
The open house will be Monday, April 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School Cafeteria (195 Capon School Street).
Folks interested in offering their input can stop by the cafeteria at any time between 6 and 8 p.m.
Turner explained that the planning commission has identified the need to work on critical infrastructure – like a secondary water source and finding the funding to repave School Street.
“Capon Bridge isn’t really connected by sidewalks, and we’d like to work on that,” the mayor added.
The town is experiencing a “unique” kind of development pressure associated with tourism and out-of-town traffic, Turner said.
That pressure can bring opportunities for the town, but “most of the community desires to preserve the cultural and rural atmosphere that makes our little town special.”
Town officials and representatives from the Capon Bridge Planning Commission, as well as the Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, will be available during the open house on April 10 to answer questions and record comments.
“We’re listening closely to feedback and will rely on it heavily as we figure out how to prioritize our efforts in the future,” Turner said. “We’d love to have as much community input and feedback as possible.”
