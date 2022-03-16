The acreage that makes up Selah has fewer pine trees than the adjoining homesteads. Of our estimated 1,000 trees, we may have 50 trees that are pine. And most of them seem to line our long gravel driveway.
Pine trees shoot up quickly (up to 2 feet a year) and for the most part grow straight and tall. They seem relentless in their quest to reach the stars — forever looking over their shoulders to see if they are making greater progress than other nearby trees.
While not a practice often encouraged within Christian circles, the Chahta in me is constantly watching and listening to the world around me. I find trees to be remarkably conversant about life and more than willing to share. (It’s completely OK if you find yourself joining the growing number of folks who think I’m a tad crazy).
While knowing some feel that way can make me somewhat melancholy, I in no way am offended, seeing it merely as “par for the course.” There is, after all, a divergence between the Chahta and American Nations. Yet it’s larger than that.
Most folks were incredulous when the scientists claimed that things too small for the human eye to see could actually make us sick. Those same people (or at least the same mentality) more often than not also reject the scientific notion that all things possess a “frequency” and therefore have a “voice.”
My hearing what others near me often cannot doesn’t seem to violate life’s innate sense of fairness. After all, I fail to hear 87% of what most folks readily hear. (Nerve deafness will do that).
What really freaks people out is when I point out a tree in need of attention — waving a single leaf or small branch. Folks are gobsmacked when they realize there is no wind or creature to cause the leaf or branch to move.
Sadly, precious few come to recognize the wave for what it is – the 1st step in conversation.
As I take the dogs out for the last time tonight, the stars bathe Selah in translucent light, creating a fey setting. Many of the trees glow with no small sense of pride at having survived another West Virginia winter.
(Not all of their friends were so blest). The banter shared between these giants is light-hearted enough, giving thanks for the seasons and the new life building within them, each one anxious to show the world what has been dormant for months.
As I walk along the driveway, I am only half aware that my thoughts have become words and I mumble, “I’d like to be a pine tree with the roots of an oak and the scent of a cedar.”
Almost by cue, the nearby walnut tree exclaims, “That’s not the way it works.”
No. I suppose it’s not. Yet don’t we all hope (even expect) to grow fast and tall, develop strong roots, and smell good while doing it?
Many years ago John Denver sang the words, “There are many ways of being in this circle we call life…”. And tonight, the forest highlights the veracity of John’s words.
Perhaps the most important thing for you and me is to figure out our place amid all of God’s wonder and be the best at it we possibly can. And maybe, just maybe, the best way that can happen is for us to listen more and talk less. You ponder that.
