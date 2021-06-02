Robbins and Hicks top the Class of 2021
Lots and lots of flexibility.
The pair of 3-sport athletes would have no choice but to be flexible, balancing heavy extracurricular schedules, athletics, academic work and, of course, a global pandemic.
Robbins, who is a 2-season cheerleader and a track athlete, is also in National Honors Society and Fellowship of Faith. She attended the foreign exchange, she’s a member of the Hope Christian Church youth group and she started a peer-tutoring program at HHS this year.
That’s a pretty extensive list, and adding the extra challenge of academics during a pandemic, she’s had to be more flexible than most.
“Academically, this year has been very difficult, switching between in-person and virtual learning,” Robbins admitted. “Some classes and concepts are hard to understand when you don’t have a teacher with you. So there was an added element of difficulty that made the harder classes require even more work and effort.”
Robbins didn’t shy away from giving that effort, and neither did Hicks, who is active in FFA, peer helpers, National Honors Society and the foreign exchange.
Oh, and he’s an athlete: football, basketball and track.
“I definitely stay busy,” he summed up.
At Saturday morning’s graduation ceremony, Robbins and Hicks were draped in their regalia as they addressed their peers, but their long journey to that podium wasn’t without its challenges.
Virtual learning posed a definite hurdle to the pair, and the constant flux of being in and out of the building was tough for Robbins, she said.
“The biggest lesson I have learned is that you can make a plan, but always be prepared for it to change, and be ready to adapt,” she said. “I’m definitely a planner, so I like to have things figured out in advance, but this year has taught be to be more comfortable and flexible when plans change.”
Hicks toughed out the year academically with some of his own struggles.
“The most challenging part of my senior year was when we went virtual right around Thanksgiving,” he recalled. “It was difficult to try to learn in a class like calculus through a computer screen, even if the teacher was very good.”
Though Robbins and Hicks are students 1st, they’re also accomplished athletes, and their time on teams at HHS shaped their high school careers.
“Athletics kept me involved in the school, and it also provided me with friendships,” Robbins said. “I’ve always loved being with my team and going to games an activities.” She added that one of her favorite memories was ending her senior year with her friends on the cheer squad.
Hicks looked back at a moment that was paramount in his athletic career at HHS (and for the school as a whole).
“The most memorable part of my senior year would be…when we knocked off Robert C. Byrd, the number 1 seed at the state basketball tournament,” he said. “Athletics were a huge part of my time at HHS. They taught me many lessons like working hard, to always try my best, and stay humble.”
With the rainy graduation this weekend tying a neat bow on the pair’s senior year, they’re looking toward their futures. Hicks said he’s planning to take his talents to Liberty University, where he hopes to study business economics and finance.
Robbins is heading to Shepherd University to major in biology and minor in pre-dental studies.
She’s got it mapped out, because, well, she’s a planner.
She and Hicks both said they’ll miss their friends and their teachers who made an impact on their lives, but the future is closer than they think.
And for those students beginning their journey at HHS in the fall, Hicks added a little bit of salutatorian wisdom:
“Challenge yourself academically and get involved in as many extracurricular activities as you can,” he advised. “Don’t take anything for granted, because things can change so very quickly. Just enjoy every moment.”
