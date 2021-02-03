Review Staff
Phone numbers to know
Hampshire County Health Department: 304-496-9640
WVDHHR Covid-19 information hotline: 1-800-877-4304
Valley Health Coronavirus Hotline: 540-536-0380
Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline: 844-458-4673
CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
What are the symptoms for Covid-19?
• Fever (especially with temperatures of 100.4 or higher) and chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Body aches
• Very sore throat
• Fatigue
• Diarrhea
• Sudden loss of taste or smell
• Headaches
• Nausea or vomiting
• Runny nose or congestion
Who is at “increased risk” for developing severe illness from Covid?
People at increased risk are
• Elderly people
• Pregnant women
• People of all ages with certain underlying medical conditions (included but not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Type-2 diabetes and folks in an immunocompromised state)
Where can I find the WV color map for Covid-19 transmission?
Remember, there are 2 maps that show transmission within the state of West Virginia. There’s the updated-daily DHHR map, which the Hampshire County Health Department shares regularly to demonstrate the transmission rate.
Then, there’s the West Virginia Department of Education map, which is updated weekly on Saturdays to determine a) whether or not school will be virtual or in-person that week or b) whether or not extracurricular activities will happen.
• The daily DHHR map: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/
• The Saturday WVDE map: https://wvde.us/school-reentry-metrics-protocols/
What does it mean when the county is in the Red Zone?
Being in the Red Zone means that there are 25 or more positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people OR greater than an 8 percent positivity rate. This is the most serious color on the metric.
Remember: the elementary and middle schools are NOT reliant on the color map updates anymore. Only HHS is reliant on whether or not the county is Red on the metric.
How does it actually work with the high school relying on the metric?
Keep in mind, the school board and Superintendent Jeff Pancione have decided that the high school will NOT bounce in and out of school during the week. If the county is in Orange at the beginning of the week and on Wednesday the county becomes Red, HHS students will go remote until the following week. At the beginning of the week, if the county is still Red, the HHS students will still be virtual. It will not be different day in, day out.
I keep hearing about the West Virginia Department of Education’s “6 Mitigation Strategies.” What are they?
The Mitigation Strategies are guidelines set by the WVDE to direct school recovery in the Mountain State. The 6 strategies are:
• Consistent and correct use of masks
• Hand hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette
• Social distancing to the largest extent possible
• Eliminate large gatherings outside of classroom/core groups (such as assemblies)
• Cleaning and disinfection
• Contact tracing in collaboration with local health departments
What’s happening with the Covid-19 vaccine?
The CDC has come out with a list of facts about the Covid-19 vaccine.
• Covid-19 vaccines will not give you the virus, because the vaccines weren’t developed using the live virus.
- However, the goal is to teach our immune systems to recognize and fight the virus, and sometimes this can cause symptoms such as fever. This is normal.
• Covid-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on Covid viral tests. Experts are, however, looking at how this vaccination may affect antibody testing results.
• People who have already been sick with the virus may still benefit from getting vaccinated.
- Reinfection is possible, so folks may be advised to get a Covid vaccine even if they’ve contracted the virus before.
• Getting vaccinated can help prevent getting sick with Covid. There’s no way to know how the virus will affect you, and the vaccine helps protect you by creating an antibody response without having to experience the illness.
Are the Covid vaccines safe?
All of the Covid vaccines that are being distributed have gone through lots and lots of studies to ensure that they’re safe to go in people’s arms.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorizations for Covid vaccines that have been shown to meet rigorous safety criteria and be effective, as determined by data from the manufacturers and findings from large clinical trials.
Clinical trials, required by all vaccines, must 1st show they meet rigorous criteria for safety and effectiveness before they can be authorized and approved for use. This includes the Covid vaccines. The known and potential benefits of a Covid vaccine must outweigh the known and potential risks before distribution.
How does it work with the multiple “doses” of the Covid vaccines?
The 2 main Covid vaccines going in arms in the United States require 2 doses to get the most protection:
• Pfizer-BioNtech: The 2 doses should be given 3 weeks (21 days) apart.
• Moderna: The 2 doses should be given 1 month (28 days) apart.
You should get your 2nd shot as close to the recommended 3 week (Pfizer) or 1 month (Moderna) interval as possible. You should not get the 2nd dose earlier than the recommended interval.
Can the Covid vaccine also protect me from the flu?
Absolutely not. If you’ve gotten your Covid vaccine, it will not protect against the flu. You should get vaccinated for influenza just as you would any other year.
Which lasts longer: immunity after getting Covid or the protection from Covid vaccines?
After you contract the virus, you have what is called “natural immunity.” This is a new virus, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how long your natural immunity lasts, and it would vary from person to person. Evidence seems to show that reinfection of the virus is uncommon in this 90 days after the 1st infection of the virus.
The vaccine is still too new to determine how long the immunity lasts, but experts are working to learn more about both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity, the CDC said.
How does it work with the Covid vaccine and “herd immunity”?
“Herd immunity” means that enough people in a community are protected from getting a disease because they’ve already had the disease or they’ve been vaccinated. Herd immunity makes it hard for the disease to spread from person to person and even protects those who cannot be vaccinated, like newborn babies.
The percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity actually varies depending on the disease, and experts are working to study this and provide information as soon as they can.
When will the general public get to be vaccinated?
The vaccine distribution timeline, like most things during this pandemic, is subject to change. In fact, it’s probably changing as we speak.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said at the end of December that it might be March, at the earliest, that the general populace would be able to begin getting immunized.
Now, depending on what happens at the national and state levels with vaccine distribution, it’s safe to say that mid-to-late spring or summer will see the general public getting their shots.
