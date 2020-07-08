As I have been watching all that has been going on in America I am appalled at the fact that it has met with virtually no true response from a single politician worth his or her weight in salt.
What happened to Freddy Gray was deplorable, incomprehensible and flat out wrong. No one deserves to die that way. And (I’m going to say something that will bother some of you) the police officers deserve what they get in this particular case.
I am pro-law-enforcement and believe that at the end of the day every law enforcement officer has a right and a duty to go home at the end of his or her shift healthy and unharmed. But there is a line that should not be crossed. And in this case, based on the 3 different angles of video, I would have to say it was.
Now we leave it up to the prosecution and defense attorneys. All I ask for is a fair trial.
Having said all of this, while I believe that black lives mater, I also believe that all lives mater. Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, and blue lives matter. None are more important than the other.
And while I understand the movement that is taking place, I’m also old enough to remember the 1st Martin Luther King march and what it stood for. And I believe he would be appalled at what is going on in this movement.
I also remember growing up in a family that was highly, over-the-top prejudiced. The slurs, the names, the disrespect for others who were not just Black, but Asian, Irish, Jewish, Polish — essentially non-Italian.
I even remember being engaged to a young lady who was Irish and her mother coming to me shortly after our engagement telling me she would never let her daughter marry me because I was Italian. And she broke us up.
Martin Luther King advocated peaceful demonstrations, not violence. And even though some of those marches turned violent due to law enforcement and prejudices of that time in history. MLK did not want violence.
Fast forward 45 years and we no longer have peaceful marches or protests; what we have are a group of anarchists who chose to take the focus off of the issue and make it about looting and burning and tearing down statues rather than the true issue. We have those who are trying to seize the moment and take the focus off of racial inequity and place it upon rewriting American history.
It’s no longer about Black Lives Mater, but rather tearing down statues of Christopher Columbus and changing football team names or changing the faces at Mount Rushmore, or tearing down statues of Jesus because the ones that are up depict him as looking European.
It’s about destroying businesses of hard-working people and looting. It’s about taking away the power of law enforcement. And that will be what many people will remember, not Black Lives mater, but rather the chaos.
As I spoke with a good friend of mine he informed me that many cultures had depictions of Jesus in their own ethnicity. Go figure.
I believe in freedom of speech and the First Amendment. But it appears to me that many have read part of the First Amendment, but have chosen to ignore a key component of it. Here is what it says.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
It says “or the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” These anarchists have totally ignored the word peaceably. Yet there are mayors and governors working hard to hinder or shackle law enforcement by taking away the tools necessary to do their job.
Let me share an example of this rhetoric that the mayor of D.C. and the city council are spewing trying with talks of passing legislation that law enforcement cannot use tear gas to disperse the crowds, or wear tactical and protective gear during protests — or carry live ammunitions.
Talk about pure insanity.
In 4 jurisdictions that we know of the following occurred: “For 3 days, police in Minneapolis and St. Paul were ordered to stand down as rioters destroyed their cities. In New York City and Washington, D.C., on Monday night, police stood by as looters destroyed parts of their cities.”
These were just other travesties heaped upon the law-abiding citizens in the name of freedom of speech. And the city leadership did nothing.
Mayors and governors are using this opportunity to push their agendas and have lost focus on the real issue like the lives of the citizens including law enforcement matter — and that prejudice because of color or ethnicity have no place in the United States or the world.
The focus should be on social injustice, not that our founding fathers were men just like you and me who lived in the moment of their generation and while they weren’t perfect, neither are you and I.
Many of us have probably done things in our pasts that we are not proud of; and I dare say would hope and pray that we would not be judged by those actions today. But that doesn’t change our past, yet, hopefully, we have learned from it and hopefully, we have changed for the better.
The right of free speech and the ability to gather for peaceful demonstrations as I said is a right and a privilege here in the United States but there are many places in the world where it’s not.
There are many nations like China, North Korea and India where speaking out against the government or rioting in the street can be and is often met with strong and decisive measures by the government.
In my view when anarchy, socialism and out-of-control governments is dangerous because in history it wasn’t long before dictatorships take over. When the major percentage of a population is dependent on federal subsidies and another 49 percent believe they are owed something from the government, along with 62 percent of the millennials surveyed saying they would vote for socialistic leadership, then America is in trouble.
If you don’t believe me, we already have several in the U.S. Congress and more than a few in state and local governments and it continues to grow.
Some quick quotes as I close. “Democratic Socialists of America scored wins in the midterms.” “In the 2017 midterm elections 15 DSA members were elected to state and local offices in 13 states,” and “In 2018 midterm elections DSA members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and DSA members were elected to over 40 state and local offices”.
Where is America headed? You decide.
