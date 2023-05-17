REV Renewables project manager Benjamin Fisher hands a check for $50,000 to Romney Development Authority President Adam McKenery for the barn’s stabilization phase. They stand in the courtyard, with some work done in the central wing section behind them.
ROMNEY — REV Renewables, the company taking the lead in Augusta’s solar farm project, has donated to the town of Romney $50,000 to help restore the big red barn on Depot Street.
Romney Development Authority was formed in September of last year, initially intending to save the barn from further dilapidation, but with the long-term goal of encouraging economic and small business development within the town limits.
“We are happy to help their fundraising efforts; hopefully, it will help them meet their goals so they can restore a historical building that can be enjoyed by everyone in the community down the road,” project manager Benjamin Fisher said of the community effort in restoring the barn.
The donation stems from a solar siting certificate required and issued by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia in coordination with the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), Fisher explained.
REV evaluated several options related to the permit and, after coordinating with local leaders, determined that donating to the barn’s restoration would benefit the community the most. One of those options was to work on historical documentation of the project’s site itself. That would have included developing architectural drawings of the site, working on historical research of the property and publishing findings at the local library or through SHPO.
“Ultimately, we thought that the funds we’re providing to the town would really make a difference to try to restore and preserve a historical feature that is important to the community,” Fisher said.
Town attorney Logan Mantz said that “this very, very generous gift is going to do a lot” for the state barn, especially at such a critical point in the project.
Mantz admitted that getting funds to stabilize the barn has been no easy effort, but this new chunk of money will propel the town to achieve further progress in the emergency stabilization phase of the project.
“It is the town’s goal to get $100,000 worth of work done out of this project at a time when we absolutely need it,” he added, emphasizing the need to get the barn’s west side fixed.
In anticipation of this donation, the town submitted an application for that $100,000 project, and this donation is the exact match that the town needed for this stabilization phase – meaning that it will be at no cost to county or town residents.
The barn finally saw stabilization movement late April, bringing local contractor Statton Clark and Sons to the site.
The barn was built in 1929 to provide the dairy needs for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind; the workers are restoring the barn using the exact dimensions used in the original construction to bring back the barn’s 14,000 square-foot stately appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.