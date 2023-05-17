barn construction

Construction is underway on the barn’s west– the area in most dire need – and central wing.

ROMNEY — REV Renewables, the company taking the lead in Augusta’s solar farm project, has donated to the town of Romney $50,000 to help restore the big red barn on Depot Street.

Romney Development Authority was formed in September of last year, initially intending to save the barn from further dilapidation, but with the long-term goal of encouraging economic and small business development within the town limits.

REV Renewables project manager Benjamin Fisher hands a check for $50,000 to Romney Development Authority President Adam McKenery for the barn’s stabilization phase. They stand in the courtyard, with some work done in the central wing section behind them.  
Chunks of the roof are removed on the Depot Street barn prior to replacement. The structure is being restored with both fundraising money and grant dollars.

