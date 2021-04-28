The weekend-long event requires pre-registration, which can be done by emailing Wendy.L.Greene@wv.gov or calling 304-558-2754.
Featured workshops and programs include the beginner’s wildflower workshop, beginning birding and evening programs from Melissa McCormick of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center.
Several tours will also be available on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. These guided, full-day tours will depart early in the morning and require personal transportation.
West Virginia’s state parks and forests are the vacation destination of choice for more than 7 million people each year. The parks system is made up of 35 parks, 9 forests and 2 rail trails.
