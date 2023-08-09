CHARLESTON — State education leaders and schools are working to implement new reading and math teaching strategies as required under a new state law. The legislation, known as the “Third Grade Success Act,” also requires schools to staff new positions while the state is experiencing teacher and staff shortages.
West Virginia Department of Education leadership shared updates Sunday with lawmakers about the bill implementation. Lawmakers and the department worked together to develop the legislation in response to the state’s low reading and math scores.
The state recorded its lowest-ever scores in those subjects 2022, which state education leaders attributed in part to the COVID-19 pandemic’s education disruptions. Other states have seen test scores improve with similar legislation.
The bill required the state board of education to develop a “multi-tiered system of support” for lower-level students who are behind in their reading and math abilities. It also calls for specialized screeners for issues including dyslexia and multiple check-ins throughout the school year to make sure students are staying on track. The new requirements won’t apply to students with an individualized education plan.
“This is making sure we are laser focusing our intervention,” said Sonya White, deputy state superintendent of schools.
Counties are working to fill positions created by the legislation, including interventionists and teacher assistants, ahead of the new school year. School districts and state leaders have said its requirements are draining other needed classroom jobs, particularly in special education.
Additionally, White and Grady told lawmakers that the majority of interventionists, a position created by the bill, are staffed by retired teachers.
The WVDE is also required to include the science of numeracy and literacy in education. White told lawmakers that hundreds of school staff, including principals and teachers, attending training this summer focused on understanding the science of numeracy and literacy.
Committee co-chair Amy Grady, a public school teacher, attended one of the training sessions and praised the education department. “Everybody that was there was really energized and really excited about it,” Grady, R-Mason, said.
This year’s kindergarten class will be the first group of children under the bill’s requirement that students be retained in the third grade if deficiencies haven’t improved.
