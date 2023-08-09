CHARLESTON — State education leaders and schools are working to implement new reading and math teaching strategies as required under a new state law. The legislation, known as the “Third Grade Success Act,” also requires schools to staff new positions while the state is experiencing teacher and staff shortages.

West Virginia Department of Education leadership shared updates Sunday with lawmakers about the bill implementation. Lawmakers and the department worked together to develop the legislation in response to the state’s low reading and math scores.

