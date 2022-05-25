Pool to see 60 years this summer
After 6 decades, the pool has seen some better days, but the community mainstay is opening at the beginning of June, continuing to offer a cool getaway for Hampshire County families and kids.
Keri Shreve, president of Romney Parks & Rec, said June 3 is the tentative opening date for the School Street pool, with just a few final touches needed to officially open to the public.
For example, she said, once the pool is completely ready to open, the Hampshire County Health Department has to inspect it and give the green light. There are lots of behind-the-scenes boxes that need checked.
The pool’s annual cleanup day is scheduled for May 27 from 4 p.m. until 9.
“The whole community can come out and help,” she said. “It’s just last-minute touch-up stuff.”
There are 5 or 6 new lifeguards who have been hired for the summer, and Shreve said that people-wise, the pool has what it needs, including pool manager Colin Graham. Lifeguards shell out the money for their certification, and then are reimbursed when they pass.
“We don’t need volunteers to help run the pool,” Shreve emphasized.
The pool turns 60 in August and has only had 1 major renovation since its original construction, so money is always tight when it comes to repairs, new equipment and general maintenance costs. That’s why the pool is holding a raffle: the Parks & Rec board made donations and are raffling off a camping kit – complete with a cooler, s’mores supplies, camping chairs, and more. Shreve explained that tickets are $5 each, and the raffle is running until the winner is announced at the pool on July 5.
While the pool is a daily must-have for may families in Hampshire County, the 60-year-old pool has a lot more going on than that. Swim lessons will be offered in July, the pool is available for parties in the evening, and the HHS swim team plans to use it for their summer session.
Since Hampshire County’s 4H isn’t using Peterkin this year, the students will be bused to the Romney pool for their daily swim.
Though it has seen a lot of action over the last 60 years, there’s no escaping it: the pool is old. Upkeep is expensive and lurching to a start after the global pandemic hasn’t been easy. Mayor Beverly Keadle expressed gratitude to the Hampshire County Commission, who contributed $10,000 to the pool after Shreve asked them for assistance in March. It’s a county pool, really, she explained, not just a “Romney” pool.
While that money from the county is an excellent start, pool maintenance is costly and difficult. Shreve explained that the last big renovation for the pool was in 2005, when pool liners were added and a new poolhouse was constructed. There was no adjustment in the pool’s size, and the liners and much of the concrete is almost 20 years old, Shreve added.
“I don’t care if you have a brand-new pool or a 60-year-old pool,” she said, “things break.”
The Shreve family has donated much of their time and labor to the pool, which has also seen volunteer electrical help, cleanup assistance and more.
Daily passes for the pool will continue to be $3, and additional information about the fundraising raffle, the cleanup event, pool party reservation details, hours and more can all be found on the “Romney Community Pool” Facebook page.
