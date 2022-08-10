ROMNEY — With little fanfare, Romney put 6 new ordinances in place at its Monday meeting, imposing a $2.50 monthly fire protection fee on water and sewer bills and finalizing new rules on feral cats, landlords, derelict properties, disposing of town assets and creating a development authority.
A public hearing that drew no comment preceded the vote on the fire fee. In an advisory referendum on June’s municipal ballot, voters told the town 67-47 that it supported the fee to help fund the Romney Volunteer Fire Company.
The fee should show up on water and sewer bills due next month.
The other 5 ordinances were enacting variations from West Virginia code that the state’s Municipal Home Rule authorized in July.
Code and police officers will have the ability to right on-the-spot tickets for hazardous building violations instead of the previous routine of giving a warning with 30 days to comply.
Landlords will have to register all their rental properties with the town.
The town will now have the authority to deal with feral cats as it does stray dogs, a permission previously only granted to the county.
Romney will be able to dispose of land and other assets without going through an auction as long as it is done with public notice and, generally, receives fair market value.
And the new municipal development authority that Romney wants to start can be run by a board of as few as 5 members. State law otherwise requires development authority boards to have at least 12 members.
In other business, the Council authorized applying for a a $13,480 grant to purchase 2 electric mountain bikes and gear for a police bike patrol.
