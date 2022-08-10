ROMNEY — With little fanfare, Romney put 6 new ordinances in place at its Monday meeting, imposing a $2.50 monthly fire protection fee on water and sewer bills and finalizing new rules on feral cats, landlords, derelict properties, disposing of town assets and creating a development authority.

A public hearing that drew no comment preceded the vote on the fire fee. In an advisory referendum on June’s municipal ballot, voters told the town 67-47 that it supported the fee to help fund the Romney Volunteer Fire Company.

