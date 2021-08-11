Farmers Market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 are now available.
The $30 vouchers are being distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging administrative office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, just east of Romney. The value of the vouchers is $30.
At the center, applicants will remain in their cars and an application will be brought to them to complete. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate.
The monthly income guidelines this year are $1,986 for 1 person and $2,686 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call the Committee on Aging at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Friday the 13th is 2 days away. People who consider the day unlucky have triskaidekaphobia. This is the only Friday the 13th of 2021. The next one occurs next May.
* * *
Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle is looking for vlunteers in Hampshire County.
They asking for sewers, companions, veterans, eerrand runners and licensed hairdressers.
A training session will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 (a Tuesday) at the Hospice office, 278 N. High St., Romney. Registration is required by calling Volunteer Services Manager Katrina Stevens at 304-264-0406 ext. 1227. Volunteer must undergo a background check.
* * *
The Red Cross has 2 blood drives in Hampshire County later this month — at Covenant Baptist Church on U.S. 50 at Sunrise Summit from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and at the Old Rio School House from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27.
* * *
Delegate George Miller will hold 3 public sessions on redistricting across his 58th District next week, and 2 will be in Hampshire County.
The sessions run from 6 to 8 p.m. each night — Tuesday (Aug. 17) at Warm Springs Intermediate School in Berkeley Springs; Wednesday at Capon Bridge Elementary School and Thursday at the Capon Valley Ruritan in Yellow Spring.
* * *
The final Do It for Babydog Sweepstakes drawing produced 1 more Hampshire County winner this week.
Sarah Meeks of Slanesville won a weekend getaway to a state park in the lottery that was open only to state residents who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
* * *
Evolve Services Inc. will invest $1.25 million to expand its operation in Frederick County, Va., adding a 2nd production line, tripling its space and creating 84 new jobs.
The company supplies composite product to 84 Lumber, Lansing Building Products, ABC Supply, BFS and Home Depot.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 0.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.01 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 1.8 cents lower than a month ago, but still 93.8 cents higher than a year ago.
