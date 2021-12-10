A Capon Bridge Middle School teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of sending obscene material to 2 students.
Special education teacher Melissa Didiana, 37, of Cross Junction Va., admitted to West Virginia State Police that she sent explicit images and video of herself to these students before Thanksgiving break.
Cpl. J.D. Carson secured Didiana's admission, in which she confirmed that she downloaded Snapchat and friended current and former students.
Hampshire County Schools Personnel Director Pam Slocum said the schools could not comment on an ongoing personnel matter.
"The health and safety of our students is our 1st priority," Slocum said. "Please know that we enforce all rules and policies that school employees are expected to obey. There is a process to complete and we are working through it."
State police said Didiana has been released on $40,000 bond. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.