ROMNEY — Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting saw grant requests, maintenance updates and a reminder about the process of having a public meeting.

Carol Shaw and Jean Shoemaker appeared in front of Commission President Brian Eglinger and Commissioner Dave Cannon – Commissioner Bob Hott was out of town – on behalf of the Historic Landmarks Commission. In 2015, Shaw said, the Commission agreed to sponsor and support the HLC as they pursued a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office for a countywide cemetery survey.

