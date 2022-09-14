ROMNEY — Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting saw grant requests, maintenance updates and a reminder about the process of having a public meeting.
Carol Shaw and Jean Shoemaker appeared in front of Commission President Brian Eglinger and Commissioner Dave Cannon – Commissioner Bob Hott was out of town – on behalf of the Historic Landmarks Commission. In 2015, Shaw said, the Commission agreed to sponsor and support the HLC as they pursued a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office for a countywide cemetery survey.
There are 355 cemeteries listed on HistoricHampshire.org, she said, and even more in the funeral homes’ logs around the county. The HLC is “going back to the well” for more funds, she added, and they need the Commission’s help.
“We are the 1st county to do a cemetery survey like this in the state,” Shaw said.
The Commission approved to help the HLC with the $8,250 they requested so they could finish the survey in Hampshire County.
“There’s lots of hidden history here,” Eglinger said. “Being the rural county we are, we don’t have as much funding…thank you for your gumption in doing some of these projects.”
The timeline of the project is likely a year or a little more, Shoemaker added, saying, “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Also at Tuesday’s commission meeting, Eglinger revisited Robert’s Rules of Order, emphasizing that even though the last Commission meeting on Aug. 23 (where Commissioners engaged in animated and emotional discussion about the county’s ambulance service) was a passionate one, it was far from “chaos.” When a motion is made, Eglinger said, it doesn’t need to be seconded immediately. In fact, a motion is intended to spark the discussion, he said, even though at some club or organization meetings around the county, discussion occurs before a motion is made.
“That wasn’t chaos,” Eglinger said of the Aug. 23 meeting. “That was letting the people be heard. I want people to understand that I’m going to make that effort, whether it’s comfortable or not…when I do that, you’re going to see some passion and disagreement, but that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
The Commission also approved the agreement to provide the needed services for the design and remodel of the probation office, as well as approving the estimates for schematic work on the redesign of the Romney Senior Center’s kitchen.
Cannon and Eglinger also revisited the water drainage issue between the Romney Pool and the senior center building. At the Aug. 23 meeting, Committee on Aging chairperson Melinda Chambers brought her concerns about the pool’s overflow and drainage to the Commission, and brought the same issue to the Romney Town Council meeting Monday night.
The Commission indicated that they’d continue to work with the Town of Romney to develop a solution regarding the pool’s drainage – and because the pool is now closed for the season, now is a good time to brainstorm.
