CHARLESTON — Despite the marketing denial orders from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for e-cigarettes currently manufactured by Juul Labs being temporarily blocked, the American Heart Association (AHA) is applauding the move by the government organization.
On June 23, the FDA issued the order that applies to Juul’s menthol- and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. The company has continued to sell e-cigarettes even after it withdrew flavors including mango, mint and crème brulee from the market after criticism for the role these products played in attracting youth to use them, the FDA stated.
On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Juul filed an emergency motion seeking the temporary hold while it appeals the sales ban. The AP said the e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause what it called an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the FDA that would have required it to immediately halt its business.
Bob Pepper, a member of the West Virginia Board of the AHA told MetroNews his organization hopes the order to stop selling vaping devices and tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges goes through.
“As a member of the organization, I can say that we as an organization were very pleased with this order by the FDA,” Pepper said.
The FDA stated that with its order, ‘the FDA determined that Juul failed to show its products are appropriate for the protection of public health, a standard set by Congress in the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.’
Pepper, who is also the chair of the West Virginia Advocacy Committee, said Juul cannot spin how dangerous the product is for children. He accused Juul of continuously saying its products are a safe alternative to cigarettes but added that e-cigarettes ‘still have nicotine.’
Pepper added the AHA wants to hold Juul accountable, however he is not sure how long the appeal process might be.
“Juul was the primary and initial organization that marketed this product for kids using flavor, various marketing products used for attracting children,” Pepper said.
The AP further reported that to stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health and that FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions.
The request for a hold from Juul was granted by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
