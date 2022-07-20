ROMNEY — Truck driver Jerry “Fireball” Davis was on the road in Virginia a few months ago when he started to feel a headache coming on.
He called his wife Margo and told her he needed an ambulance.
What started out feeling like a bad headache was actually a stroke – a stroke that damaged Fireball’s entire right side.
The generosity of the community is seemingly endless, and the Romney trucker has seen an outpouring of support and aid this summer. Family friend Darlene Wotring said that right now, 2 different fundraisers are underway to support Fireball and his family.
First, she said, Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is holding a spaghetti dinner for him on Aug. 19.
Wotring has also organized a fundraising event at Central Hampshire Park on Aug. 27 – tickets are $5, there’s a cornhole tournament planned and Bingo, too.
Wotring added that the Vandells from Meyersdale will play their vintage tunes from 1 p.m. until 5.
“I have a man from Meyersdale offering his assistance in pulling the tournament off,” she said. “He runs one every year and is quite successful.”
Fireball lives off Jersey Mountain Road, and Wotring said, with Margo and their pooch Trixie. She’s known him since they were kids together in junior high.
“He…was out on the road doing what he loves,” she said about his April 23 stroke. He’s doing better, but his recovery is definitely bittersweet: he likely won’t be able to drive those trucks anymore, and he still doesn’t have mobility in his right arm.
“He is doing better, his speech is improved, and he’s walking with a cane,” Wotring said. “His double vision is gone, all improved with home care therapy.”
Tickets for the Aug. 27 fundraiser are being sold at Mt. Top in Romney and Carrie’s Visions of Beauty.
