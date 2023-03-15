ROMNEY – Representatives from McKinley Architecture and Design and the Hampshire County school board opened the bids for the construction of the new Ice Mountain and South Branch elementary schools last Wednesday.
Upon opening the bids, the board revealed one bid for each of the two schools.
W. Harley Miller Contractors out of Martinsburg bid for the Ice Mountain school construction in Slanesville, and their bid came in at $14.89 million.
Harbel Construction in Cumberland bid for the construction of the South Branch Elementary School in Romney – at the site of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital once it’s demolished – coming in at $18.991 million.
The two construction companies were the only bidders for each of the projects.
“I think it’s pretty clear who the apparent low bidder is on both of these bid items,” joked McKinley architect Patrick Rymer during the eight-minute-long bid opening.
Board president Ed Morgan said the two bids came in a little higher than the board had hoped – about $4 million over budget.
“It didn’t help that it wasn’t a very competitive bid,” he said, adding that the board was expecting more than two firms to bid for the projects. “We still came in at a reasonable cost per square foot…but it was slightly higher than what we hoped for.”
The board is currently working on a supplemental funding request for the School Building Authority, and is identifying any additional local funds for the project. The advertisement for bids for the two schools detailed that the package includes the construction of the schools, including classrooms, offices, gymnasiums, kitchens, cafeterias and hallways, along with related sitework, including but not limited to excavation, plumbing, road and walkway paving, steel and masonry, electrical systems and other general construction items.
Callas Contractors won the bid months ago for the construction of Windy Ridge Elementary in Augusta. Construction at the site began last week.
The pre-bid meeting for the Ice Mountain and South Branch school sites was held on Feb. 8.
Morgan also revealed this week that by the time school starts back up again in the fall, Hampshire High School will have new bathrooms in the main building.
“Almost all of them are going to get a complete and utter facelift,” Morgan said, citing doors, stalls and partitions as being on the docket for the high school bathrooms. “It should be a lot more convenient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.