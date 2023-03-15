0315 chimney fire 1.tif

LARGENT — A March 6 chimney fire at a home on the Hampshire-Morgan line resulted in a total loss and a family in need.

The Steepleton family home housed three family members, two pet cats, two pet dogs and a pet bird. At about 9:20 p.m. on March 6, the chimney caught fire and in just 20 minutes, the surrounding building and camper were all engulfed in flames.

