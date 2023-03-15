LARGENT — A March 6 chimney fire at a home on the Hampshire-Morgan line resulted in a total loss and a family in need.
The Steepleton family home housed three family members, two pet cats, two pet dogs and a pet bird. At about 9:20 p.m. on March 6, the chimney caught fire and in just 20 minutes, the surrounding building and camper were all engulfed in flames.
Ronald Steepleton, 72, Gina Griego, 62 and Ronald’s son Kurtis, 22, all escaped, along with the dogs and the bird. The cats are believed to have run away or didn’t make it out of the blaze.
“We lost everything we owned,” said Ronald. “I’ve never been in a position like this before.”
Ronald said he’d had the property in Largent for 15 years, and has been working over the last few years to make it livable. There was no insurance policy on the project home, Kurtis explained in a GoFundMe description, where the family is attempting to raise funds to recover from the devastating fire.
Hampshire, Morgan, Allegany, Mineral, Frederick and Washington county fire companies responded to the call, and Ronald said they were battling the blaze until the wee hours of the morning. The fire spread to both structures and engulfed vehicles on the property as well.
Ronald said, by his assessment, maybe 40 firefighters were on the scene that evening.
“We lost our RV, too,” Ronald said. “I just walked out with my stuff, just what I had on.”
He called it the “worst time of my life.”
The GoFundMe has a $60,000 goal, and so far as seen $470 raised.
“The donations will be used to rebuild, help us with necessities, and other related costs from the damage to get life to normal,” Kurtis posted. “Everything has been lost.”
