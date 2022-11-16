HC Trail Initiative

Fort Edwards Foundation Director Dale Shaffer and others have worked in beautifying their current trail to show their support for Hampshire County Trail Initiative.

“We are at ground zero on trail development in Hampshire County.”

Hampshire County Trail Initiative is making its first tracks in gaining community support. The town of Romney signed full support for the initiative during last month’s town council meeting, where all council members expressed eagerness for the new undertaking.

