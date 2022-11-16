“We are at ground zero on trail development in Hampshire County.”
Hampshire County Trail Initiative is making its first tracks in gaining community support. The town of Romney signed full support for the initiative during last month’s town council meeting, where all council members expressed eagerness for the new undertaking.
“The goal right now is to get all the entities on board in the county to say ‘yep, we care about trail development, we are on board together,’” Capon Bridge attorney Logan Mantz said.
Fort Edwards Foundation in Capon Bridge has signed a letter of intent to develop a 1-mile trail. Camp Walker in Augusta, which has a disc golf course, several picnic tables, toilet facilities and whose park can accommodate 150 people, has also jumped on board. Though things have not been finalized, Hampshire County Parks and Rec has also hopped on track for the initiative. The goal is to get Hampshire County Health Department and several other entities to advocate for the initiative.
The goal is to have an extensive trail system connected to other trail systems, but Mantz emphasized the importance of patience as these sorts of projects take a long time to go from concept to implementation.
“’We’ve noticed that while separate trail initiatives have popped up, there’s not a comprehensive picture for what trail development looks like in the county, so this is kind of the answer to that. How do we tackle it as a county, as a community, together?” he said.
During a Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau meeting last month, Director Tina Ladd explained that they have started promoting trails because they “recognize that trails are a powerful economic and tourism driver.”
Mantz shifts the focus on improving the “quality of life” as having trails could bring health benefits for county residents.
He mentioned that, as of now, several Capon Bridge residents use the old track from the old middle school to get exercise.
“Access to outdoor recreation and trail space is just something that makes life better for the people here,” Mantz said.
There is grant availability for this sort of endeavor. Building a legitimate plan is key to the project’s success.
Once the trail initiative has gained support from the county, Mantz said that the next phase would be to find and work with a firm specializing in this kind of development to visualize the concept.
“There are firms around the state that do both planning and engineering. Ideally, the plan will provide us engineered designs for some of these potential trails and a plan for what trail development in the entire county could look like.”
Mantz said that starting with small trails is a “very good step” to the end goal, which “can take years.”
“This, like other public projects, takes time, but it’s work worth doing.”
