Celebrate life.

It is too beautiful to think about Covid-19, climate change, politics, hate ... I could write about my opinion on these issues, share research and facts. But, the fact remains, that my opinions won’t necessarily be the same as some of yours and those of you who do share my opinions already share my facts.
Deep sigh here.
Today as I write, blue and gray clouds are scudding past, leaving gaps where bits of blue sky peek coyly, teasing us with hints of summer to come. A cooler breeze brings shivers and a change from the warmer days of earlier this week (last week as you read).
And I am very not complaining, but sometimes Mother Earth likes to give us a bit more of what’s to come than we are ready for. I am so happy to feel the sun and the warmth and to be barefoot again that rushing into summer is a welcome price. Then of course, we do have a chance of frost until after Mother’s Day.
Talking with people as I run errands, we all agree that there should be Sun Days like we have Snow Days. (Did you know that in the south along the Gulf, they have Hurricane Days?)
There should be days when the weather announcers and news reporters might send the following alert:
“This just in from the Weather Bureau — warning of sunshine this Saturday with warmer temperatures over much of the mid-Atlantic area, ranging from Chesapeake Bay to the West Virginia mountains. Highs in the 80s may create unusual behavior in the 2-and-4-legged populations. Blinding blue sky will require sunglasses. Warnings of shortages of charcoal and lighter fluid along with long lines at the stores as residents prepare for the possibility of being forced to cook and eat outside. Hotdogs and ketchup may be difficult to find.
“Air quality index warns that the need for earplugs may occur in isolated areas as complaints of being too hot occur.
“Because of this warmer to hot air, it is recommended to leave winter coats and gloves in closets.
“Residents are warned to stay home and please be careful and try to enjoy this day as much as one can with so many flowers visible.”
Wouldn’t that be wonderful?
It has been so beautiful driving around and seeing the redbuds almost glowing with their not-red color (in some places they seem to go on for a mile).
As the trees leaf out and cast their shadows, I am reminded of a visit by some family members from Montana and Eastern Washington a while back and their exclamations about our “cool leafy lanes.”
I love all of the seasons, but I will admit that spring and fall do bring relief from winters and summers that sometimes seem to go on a little too long. Spring seems to be particularly spectacular each year, leaving one wondering if it is indeed more beautiful than before or just so beautiful that one can’t really believe that we are gifted with this every year.
Here is the challenge – are you ready for a Sun Day? Are you stocked with emergency cook-out supplies? Have you unpacked your summer clothes?
Take a break from worries and just go outside. Take off your shoes and feel the cool fresh grass (and no don’t even think about when it will need cutting.). Just feel the earth.
Sit for 5 minutes and feel the sun in your face. Forget for a bit about worries. Remember being a child and running for joy when school let out. Remember the prospect of a long glorious summer with nothing to do. (Even with chores there always seemed to be time to play.) Take a deep breath and listen to the birds’ songs.
Celebrate life.
