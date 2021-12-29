Back on Jan. 6, we boldly looked ahead and laid out 10 local stories (and 5 more in sports) to keep an eye on this year — the “burning questions” of 2021.
A couple stories went where we had no idea they’d go. Many came about just as projected. Of course, totally unforeseen events overshadowed them as the year’s biggest stories locally.
Who could have foreseen the massive recovery from Love Shack Dog Rescue or tragic deaths of Bob and Genny Lovett?
Here’s how the stories we said to watch played out over the course of 2021. Next week we’ll cast our eye toward 2022.
We asked: When will the Covid-19 vaccine be available for the general public?
What happened: When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, nearly a whole year ago, the Covid vaccine was a veritable stranger to Hampshire County.
Vaccines began to be administered in December 2020, to the first responders, healthcare workers, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems, but they were far from available to the general public.
By the end of February, however, the landscape was changing a bit. Folks aged 65 and older had priority to receive the vaccine, but anyone aged 16 and up could register with the state to get on what was basically a vaccine waitlist.
On March 22, Gov. Jim Justice made the official announcement that everyone 16 and older was eligible for the vaccine.
“Now is our time. Let’s go, West Virginia,” Justice said. “Let’s get everybody in this state vaccinated.”
At that point, only 9.4 percent of Hampshire Countians had received the vaccine. Now, as we welcome 2022, doses of the vaccine have been administered to almost 43 percent of the population here. The big vax talk right now surrounds booster shots. As 2022 begins, booster shots are available for everyone, as long as it’s been at least 6 months after your 2nd dose.
We asked: Will traffic be flowing over the new John Blue Bridge by year’s end?
What happened: It wasn’t.
Blame the weather or blame Covid-19, but contractor Brayman Construction missed the bridge’s original mid-October for completion as well as a mid-November projection it made in the summer.
That guess came as 1-lane traffic shifted from the original 1936 bridge to the new concrete structure holding what will eventually be the southbound lane. The shift came on the 4th-of-July weekend, more than a year after traffic was reduced to a single lane.
A few weeks after the lane shift, the 85-year-old bridge made a splash on the Internet with video of it being sunk into the South Branch.
Now, Division of Highways Engineer Ryan Arnold says the bridge could be open to 2-way traffic in mid-January. The bulk of what remains is leveling up the 2 halves of the construction.
We asked: When will dirt start being moved for school construction?
What happened: Well, dirt didn’t exactly start being moved this year, but the school board’s bond project timeline shows that construction will be starting in 2022, honest.
With such a complicated process and a timeline that depends on a number of external variables, every small step toward construction is an important one. In August, Patrick Rymer, the McKinley architect taking the lead for the 3 new schools here, brought the 1st rough sketches of the schools, as well as the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary.
Probably the closest to “moving dirt” that the county has seen so far has been the ongoing demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital, the future site of the new West Elementary School.
Eileen Johnson, Development Authority director, appeared in front of the school board in October, explaining the 2-phase demolition process, which includes the initial “contaminant abatement” and then, of course, the actual demolition.
We asked: Which school construction project will start 1st?
What happened: While the demolition at the HMH site is ongoing until spring at the earliest, the actual construction project with its feet under it is the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary.
The rubber is preparing to meet the road on the eastern end of the county, with a new gymnasium that, in September, the board voted to increase to regulation size.
At the end of November, the school board formally accepted a bid for $2,305,000 from Harbel Inc., a Cumberland-based construction company in the Belt Group. The bid was under projection by about $400,000.
At the beginning of December, the gym project hit a little bump in the road, with members of the Capon Bridge community coming together to voice concerns over the lack of bathroom facilities in the gym designs. The board agreed to look into ADA compliance and possible updates to the existing bathrooms that will be located closest to the gym.
We asked: Can Live Stream and Hardynet coexist in Capon Bridge? ... And what about Frontier?
What happened: As the year began, Frontier faced competition both from HardyNet, provider for the county broadband project, and from LiveStream, a company based in Strasburg, Va., offering wireless beamed from a tower on Shaffenaker Mountain.
However, few homes could access all 3. Live Stream only served buildings in sight of its tower, Frontier was said to deny coverage to some, and HardyNet does not cover all of Capon Bridge, with reported omissions including a church next door to the HardyNet office and some homes in the Waterview Estates subdivision.
Both HardyNet and Frontier seem to be doing well, though several people responded to Facebook questions by saying they would sign with HardyNet as soon as it was available. Others were waiting for Starlink, and one was happy with a cell phone hotspot.
Evaluations of Frontier varied from one not printable in a family newspaper to “better than it used to be” to “we love it.”
HardyNet customers seemed happy with their choice.
However, the competition may have been too much for Live Stream. The Review failed to locate any Live Stream customers and still awaits a promised response from the company’s management.
We asked: Will the old Weimer Chevrolet or the DMV building get new occupants this year?
What happened: The neighboring properties were in too good a spot to stay empty long.
The Division of Motor Vehicles completed its abrupt move to Keyser at the end of February and by mid-April Progressive Physical Therapy was occupying the space DMV vacated.
The Weimer Chevrolet building — passed over by DMV as a new office — found 2 different buyers in 2021. The property, which had sat vacant since the end of 2018, went under contract early in the year, only to have the deal fold in the spring because the expected new occupant decided it didn’t want to open a business in the area.
But by fall, the property was under contract a 2nd time, and the closing came earlier this month. The new owners plan to reveal their plans in early January.
We asked: Will seniors march on the Rannells Field turf for graduation?
What happened: On an unseasonably cold and unreasonably chilly day at the end of May, the graduates in the Hampshire High School Class of 2021 marched across a stage that had been set up squarely in the center of the school’s new turf field.
The forecast called for rain, rain and more rain, which ended up bumping the ceremony from its originally-scheduled time of 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, to a misty 10 a.m. commencement the following morning. The goal was to have the ceremony outside on the field, with the option of moving the event indoors and limiting attendance being the absolute last resort.
Fingers were crossed countywide for the rain to go away.
Then-principal Mike Dufrene compared scheduling the event itself to the unpredictable school year.
“This day has been like the school year. Are we in school or out of school? Inside or outside?” he addressed graduates and families.
The Class of 2021 was the 1st class to graduate on the new Rannells Field turf. The field and track project, which was 2 years in the making, finally wrapped up in the middle of June when lines were painted on the track, marking the official end to construction on the new stadium.
We asked: Who will Romney choose as mayor in June?
What happened: Last January we said the smart money was on incumbent Beverly Keadle.
If you were a betting man, you should have listened to us.
Keadle was the only candidate who filed and coasted to a 2nd term in the June election. Turnout fell dramatically from 2017, when Keadle ousted incumbent Dan Hileman in a 3-way race that drew more than 300 voters to the polls. She picked up 93 votes this time.
It turned out that the council races held a bit more excitement than the mayoral election. Derek Shreve ran for a full 4-year term on the council instead of filing for the year remaining on a term he had been appointed too. On election day he knocked Carl Laitenberger off the council, winning election along with incumbents Gary Smith and Duncan Hott. Bill Taylor won the seat Shreve vacated.
But by year’s end, Shreve and Smith had stepped down from their seats — Shreve to take a job with the town and Smith to move out of town.
We asked: Will there be a Hampshire County Fair this year?
What happened: The committee of Ruritans that plans the fair had been forced to cancel in 2020, but by April 2021, committee chair Duane “Punkin” Oates could triumphantly announce: “We’re going to have a fair.”
The fair had been greenlighted both at the state level and by the county health department.
And what a fair it was. Attendance records were broken every night but Thursday, when an afternoon downpour followed by threatening clouds kept some people away.
Overall attendance was up about 1,000 — and even Thursday’s crowd was only 22 people less than 2019.
The demand for food was so high that the dining hall ran out of barbecued chicken quarters Friday night — a first, though they had come close before. On Saturday, the snack bar ran out of burger by 8:30 and ham by 9.
The planning begins again in March for an even bigger and better fair, scheduled for July 24-30 this year. See you there.
We asked: How many people will Hampshire County have in the new census count?
What happened: We learned in mid-August that the county’s population in 2020 was 23,093 — down 871 from 2010.
Since most people expected the population to drop, the only surprise was the exact final number.
The 3.6% loss was in line with the state’s decline of 3.2%. The county will again be split between 2 delegate districts, now numbered as the 88th and 89th. The county will remain in the 15th state senate district.
We’ll also still be in the 2nd Congressional District, although that’s now the 2nd of 2 districts instead of 3.
The biggest news out of the census might have been when we learned the number. The release was originally scheduled for mid-April, delayed 4 months as the Census Bureau struggled to finalize numbers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. o
