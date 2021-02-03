ROMNEY — A barefoot teen who ran away from the group home that she had just been sent here to has been found.
Morgan Mullen, 15, disappeared last Tuesday, Jan. 26, and was last seen on foot headed north through Fort Ashby.
Romney Police Chief James “Tink” Lambert said she was found within a day at the Fort Cumberland apartments in Cumberland.
Mullen, 5-foot-5 and around 125 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark sweatpants, socks, but no shoes. The brown-haired girl was carrying a white blanket with black lettering and red dots. o
