4th in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the Lost/Cacapon River, by 6 authors who love it.
If you follow the news, you might hear or read about catastrophic wildfires in the western U.S. or an increase in forest fires set by arsonists in southern West Virginia.
You might wonder, are these events unique and part of a new trend or are these wildfires typical for that region? One way to address these questions is by dating fire scars embedded in the annual growth rings of trees.
In many cases, the season of fire occurrence can be determined based on the relative position of the scar within an annual growth ring. Dendrochronologists collect samples from numerous fire-scarred trees in an area to develop a “fire chronology” that pre-dates observational records kept by local, state and federal agencies. These fire histories provide context for modern fire management objectives, particularly the use of prescribed fire to reduce hazardous fuel levels or to diversify and improve wildlife habitat.
In a research article in the upcoming issue of the journal Southeastern Geographer, my co-author (R. Stockton Maxwell, Radford University) and I discuss the fire history of Short Mountain reconstructed from 57 yellow pine trees (pitch pine, Table Mountain pine, and Virginia pine).
The oldest trees were dated to the mid-18th Century, while the majority of trees established in the late 19th Century or later. We dated a total of 141 fire scars between 1739 and 2011, which represent 84 unique fire years during this time period.
The largest 2 fires, based on the proportion of trees scarred, occurred in 1862 and 1930. The timing of the 1862 dormant season fire corresponds to Confederate and Union troop movements between Winchester and Romney, including General Stonewall Jackson’s Romney Campaign in January that year. These relatively large numbers of soldiers and military personnel could have provided the ignition sources necessary for such a fire.
In 1930, the first Dust Bowl drought stretched from the Midwest to the Central Appalachians. During this year, fires burned nearly all of the forests on Short Mountain, including the pine-dominated areas where we collected samples.
Following the establishment of Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area in the 1940s, there was an average of 2 fires every decade, but these fires did not approach the severity and extent of those that occurred earlier in the fire-scar record.
So, what does this fire history tell us about the forests on Short Mountain?
First, we now have a record of continuous fire activity for the yellow pine forests on Short Mountain since the 18th Century. This indicates that more recent fires in the record are not unique and that humans, at least in part, have played a role in the local fire regime since at least early settlement.
Second, and more related to present-day management, we know that without fire these yellow pine forests will degrade and the landscape, including wildlife habitat and vegetation therein, will become less diverse.
Whether on Short Mountain, or in the drought-stricken western U.S., fire histories provide site-specific knowledge for land managers. Additional fire history research at sites across West Virginia continues to be conducted by myself and students in the Environmental Geography Lab at Concord University as part of a broader effort by numerous dendrochronologists and fire ecologists throughout the region and across forested landscapes around the world.
Students who major in environmental geosciences at Concord University have various opportunities to participate in this exciting and important area of research.
Tom Saladyga is an associate professor of geography in the Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences at Concord University in the Mercer County community of Athens. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.