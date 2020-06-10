Continuing a 153-year-old Hampshire County tradition, re-enactors from the 13th Virginia Infantry Company I participated in the annual Confederate Memorial Day remembrance at Indian Mound Cemetery last Saturday, June 6.
As is customary, the ceremony began with the reading of the 125 names inscribed on the monument followed by the names of Confederate veterans interred in the cemetery by Brenda Hiett.
Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization President Edward Taylor then placed a 3rd Confederate National Flag, also known as the “final edition” in front of the historic monument, which was surrounded by white and red carnations on the ground.
The monument was then draped with a garland and the 13th Virginia’s honor guard then fired 3 volleys.
Participating members of the 13th Virginia Infantry included Dave Miller, Buddy Rowan, Eugene Humphries, George “Pappy” Humphries, Clarence Spiker and Eddie Racey.
