MOOREFIELD— Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation helped to support students exhibiting egg products for the Ham, Bacon, and Egg Auctions in the Potomac Highlands Region, including Mineral, Tri-County, and Hampshire counties in March.
Eastern’s Foundation was excited to be able to support several students, including Elijah Rexrode of Mineral County FFA who exhibited eggs that were purchased for $200; Kelsey Clark of Grant County FFA who exhibited eggs that were purchased for $350; Malachi Holliday of Moorefield FFA in Hardy County who exhibited eggs and were purchased for $300; Brooklynn Tinnell of East Hardy FFA in Hardy County eggs for $400; also Logan Beckman of Hampshire County FFA who exhibited bacon and were purchased for $425 and were donated to raise further proceeds.
