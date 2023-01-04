Stories to keep an eye on this year
Some news erupts out of nowhere, like the string of arsons in the fall, the Administration Building fire in February, or the ice storm that left thousands without power a few weeks ago.
Some news, however, just chugs along, satiating us with updates here and there. Here are 10 stories that we expect to have answers for – or that we expect to wrap up – by the end of 2023.
At year’s end, Aquabanq was negotiating with the Hampshire County Economic Development Authority for land in the Capon Bridge Technology Park. Will we see shrimp farmed in Capon Bridge by the end of 2023?
The folks from Aquabanq Fish Farms LLC, a land-based aquaculture business headquartered in Wyoming, presented their plans to the EDA in June. By December, 10-acre-sale was slated to close.
The plan, if it goes through, will require the hiring of a dozen full-time employees by early next year, and after a year, the workforce should expand to 30 full-time employees – 50 if they add a processing plant.
Hampshire County is a prime location for a “farm-to-market” shrimp facility because of its placement to deliver fresh shrimp to New York City and other East Coast markets with a reduced transportation cost.
Will we see the facility in action in Capon Bridge by the end of the year?
How much progress will the Hampshire County Community Event Center group make in securing funding to replace the aging barns at the fairgrounds?
The group held 2 big fundraisers this year, 1 in October (the “Day of Giving”) and 1 in December, the live nativity titled, “Come to the Stable” that drew hundreds to the fairgrounds for the story of Jesus’ birth.
The barns at the fairgrounds need to be replaced, and the group hopes to do it with a large pole barn, with a 20-foot lean-to addition with bathrooms, showers and a kitchen. The building will also allow year-round use of the fairgrounds for agricultural education and other countywide events, as well as giving the county a shelter that could house farm animals during a flood or other natural disaster.
How much money will the group be able to raise this year for the cause?
Four of Capon Bridge’s 5 town council members, the mayor and the town recorder are all up for reelection in the town’s June 3 municipal election – everyone but Councilman Chris Turner. Will there be major changes in town government?
Right now, the Capon Bridge town council is made up of David McMaster, Dorinda Strother, Robert Toothman, Chris Turner and Michelle Warnick. All but Turner are up for reelection in June, as well as Mayor Laura Turner and Tracey Grassi, the town recorder.
What sorts of changes can we expect to see – if any – after the municipal election?
What progress will be made on the 3 new schools by the end of 2023?
At the beginning of the year, there has been definite, visible movement at the North and Central school sites in Slanesville and Augusta. Groundbreaking for the sites happened in October, and the 12 months of 2023 will without a doubt hold more advancement toward the new buildings.
While the bond includes the construction of 3 new elementary schools, it also includes much-needed repairs and updates to Hampshire High School. By the end of 2023, what updates will we see to the high school on Sunrise Summit? Only time will tell.
When will the 1st community event be held in the brand-new Capon Bridge Elementary gymnasium?
Before the bond officially passed in Spring 2020, the narrative was clear: the gyms at the new schools (and the one to be constructed at CBES) would be available for public use once construction was completed.
By the end of 2022, the new gymnasium on the eastern end of the county was very nearly complete – about 95 percent. Once the gym is completed, likely sometime in early 2023, what will be the 1st community event held in the new addition, and when will it finally happen?
Will the Romney barn on Depot Street make it through the winter, and what steps toward its restoration will the town see in 2023?
It’s no secret: the old barn is in bad shape. Now that external funding has come in for the barn’s stabilization, the pool of money to be used by the Romney Development Authority to repair the barn is much bigger, but winter weather can be unforgiving.
And the barn is fighting against the clock.
The 90-plus-year-old building made it to 2023; can it make it all the way through the winter?
When will WVSDB see a memorial where the Administration Building used to be?
The biggest story of 2022 was the February fire that ravaged the WVSDB Admin Building in Romney, and months later, near the end of summer, the charred shell of the brick building was finally demolished.
Right now, the space that used to house the iconic pillars of the historic building is a wide expanse of green space. During the demolition process, the big question was “what next?”
When will the folks of Hampshire County see a memorial to the iconic structure?
When will the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital come down?
It has been a long process, but by the end of 2022 the bids were out for the demolition of the Romney site.
After the bid is awarded, the demolition will take 75-90 days, said EDA director Eileen Johnson, followed by a site cleanup that is expected to include the removal of 2 feet of contaminated soil across much of the area and replacing it with new, imported soil.
There have been many obstacles in the process and changes to the timeline, but the plan is for the structure to officially switch hands to the school board in the spring, who will use the site as the location of 1 of their 3 new elementary schools, the West school. When will the old structure finally be demolished?
What new events or festivals will emerge this year?
Last year, 2022, saw a handful of inaugural events in Hampshire County that brought people into the area to enjoy everything the county has to offer. Some of these events included the 1st-ever Riverfest in Capon Bridge in June, and a “farm crawl” in July – which brought numerous farmers together to hold open houses for visitors.
Sure, many of the county’s tried-and-true, community favorite festivals and events carried on, like the West Virginia Peach Festival, Founders Day, Relay for Life, Christmas in Romney and so many more. But will 2023 see any new additions to the county’s social calendar, and if so, what sort of excitement can we expect?
How will Hampshire County school officials move to solve the discipline issues in the middle and high schools in 2023?
The last months of 2022 saw the peaking of a situation in Hampshire County schools: discipline. The school board even held a work session at the beginning of December that brought in community members like Sheriff Nathan Sions, the school social workers, counselors, administrators and more to discuss the “why” and the “what’s next” of the discipline landscape in the schools here.
Ideas were kicked around at the all-day work session, but 1 thing was clear: the answer to the problem is anything BUT clear.
After receiving feedback from different community entities, administrators, law enforcement and more, what will the school board decide to do to help the discipline problem in Hampshire County?
