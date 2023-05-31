ROMNEY — The barn is safe.
After months and months of grant work, fundraising, planning meetings and brainstorming, the state of the Romney town barn on Depot Street is, in fact, “safe,” confirmed Romney grant writer Logan Mantz last week.
Work began on the structure about a month ago, and it’s been flying by. The roof line of the building is solid now, and the walls are braced. Before work began, the structure was suffering from massive, vehicle-sized holes in the roof and rotted beams causing the walls to bow out.
Emergency stabilization was the necessary next step, Mantz said, and huge strides have been taken since work began weeks ago to reach that goal.
“We are in a much better spot than we’ve been for the last decade,” he said about the structure, which is currently being restored and will be repurposed in town for community use. “Our biggest fears were that if there was a big rain, wind or snow event. Those fears are now majorly assuaged...the community wanted to save it, and now it’s not in danger of collapsing.”
The work is nowhere near being done; in fact, the “emergency stabilization” phase isn’t complete yet, though the barn is currently in a much better position than it was last spring.
The patched roof is a temporary solution. By the end of the process, the massive structure will have an entirely new roof. Stabilization is a multi-phase progression, Mantz said, but the first hurdle has been passed.
The contractor, Statton Clark with Clark & Sons, “knocked it out of the park,” Mantz praised, adding that they found ways to get more work done in the contract, truly showing their community support for the project.
While work has been moving and grooving on the Depot Street site, now isn’t the time to stop.
“We have a bit of room to breathe, but we don’t have room to stop,” Mantz explained. “If we don’t keep going, the barn won’t be stabilized.”
As far as the future of the building, there are many, many steps between what’s happening right now and the decision about what the structure’s role will be in Romney. Getting the building stable and replacing all the aged structural elements in a way that preserves their beauty and history is on the docket first, but the community shouldn’t worry, Mantz said.
Public input will be welcomed and encouraged as far as deciding the barn’s future.
“We want the facility to be used and sustainable…we can’t rush into the first thing that sounds cool,” Mantz added. “We need to find something that works…the process will be public-input-intensive and informed.”
The project is moving along smartly on a good trajectory – the first part of the stabilization effort went “better than we thought,” he said, and the Town of Romney is hopeful to continue along this line.
