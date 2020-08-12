CHARLESTON — A Capon Bridge barber will keep his license after the state’s Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists voted Monday to dismiss a complaint against him.
The complaint was filed against Winerd L. Jenkins, who kept his Les’s Barber Shop in the Berkeley County town of Inwood open during the state’s shutdown of businesses early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 72-year-old still faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer on April 23. The case was originally set for a rare jury trial in Berkeley County Magistrate Court, but it has been continued.
Jenkins told Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy S. Robinson on April 23 that he would not shut down Les’s Place Barber Shop at 998 Arden Nollville Road in Inwood without being presented with a signed copy of Gov. Jim Justice’s order that barbershops and other non-essential businesses be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenkins claimed that the governor did not have the authority or legal right to force businesses to close by use of law enforcement, and that Justice could only recommend closure during the pandemic, Robinson wrote in the complaint.
The deputy wrote that the state Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists had been contacted anonymously and alerted that the shop remained in operation, open to the public.
Jenkins apparently told the deputy that he would have closed his shop if he had been provided a copy of the governor’s order that had been signed by an official with the barbers and cosmetology board.
On Monday, Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is running for re-election, praised the licensing board’s decision.
“Exercising one’s right to inquire about the legal nature of an executive order should never result in the revocation of one’s license to do business,” Morrisey said. “Government must be very sensitive to not overreaching during these very challenging times.”
