ROMNEY — Hampshire County residents who want to rid their medicine cabinets of unwanted prescription drugs can drop them off Saturday at the State Police headquarters here.
The 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. joining in.
Locally, the West Virginia State Police will accept drop-offs at the Romney detachment, 525 Depot St.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has a drop box available 24/7 at its Romney location at 66 N. High St., so Sheriff Nathan Sions said his office isn’t staffing that site Saturday.
April’s take back day had big results nationally. The Drug Enforcement Agency, which coordinates the twice-a-year program, said 4,425 law enforcement agencies participated, staffing 5,080 collection sites that collected 420 tons of prescription drugs.
Prescription drug abuse is a high concern for West Virginia authorities.
The state has the highest death rate for drug overdoses in the nation. The rate increased 605 percent in West Virginia between 1999 and 2010.
A 2011 survey showed more than 6 million Americans abuse prescription drugs, with 70 percent of those obtaining the medications through friends or relatives.
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
For more information: visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback. o
