1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status.
The Department of Health and Human Resources said it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The DHHR said in a statement that it has generated no such message, which should be immediately deleted. The statement said residents shouldn’t click on the link provided in the text message.
The health agency said it never asks for personal information by way of a text message.
Town getting clean water for the new year
2
KEYSTONE — Residents of one community have something to look forward to in 2022: after more than 10 years of having to boil water, they are being connected to a new water system, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports.
Many of the current water systems in parts of the southern coalfields were installed in the early 1900s by coal companies and have been failing for years. Residents in McDowell County’s Keystone community have been on a boil water advisory since 2010, but that is finally changing.
Phase 1 of the Elkhorn Water Project began in 2015. It includes a new 400,000 gallon water storage tank on Elkhorn Mountain that has allowed the McDowell Public Service District to install a line to the communities of Anawalt, Jenkinjones, Pageton and Skygusty.
Phase 2 is connecting about 450 additional residents, including those in Keystone. The McDowell County Public Service District said just before Christmas that contractors were in the process of connecting water service to resident’s homes.
New year, no ramps: parks nix harvesting
3
GLEN JEAN — Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in West Virginia.
The National Park Service announced the change recently, noting that in recent surveys, park biologists could find no evidence of several historic ramp populations and some other sites were “overwhelmingly small.’’
Ramps, also known as wild leeks, are a spring onion native to the rich, deciduous forests in eastern and Great Lakes states.
Ramp harvesting can be permitted for personal consumption, but only if it is determined that “the gathering or consumption will not adversely affect park wildlife, the reproductive potential of a plant species, or otherwise adversely affect park resources.”
Since ramp harvesting usually entails the collection of the entire plant, park officials can’t say that harvest doesn’t adversely affect its population, according to the release.
The restrictions will continue until biologists determine that harvesting can occur while still maintaining a viable ramp population within the three national parks.
In addition, park biologists will investigate the feasibility of restoring historic ramp populations through reintroduction.
Justice announces first judges for
Intermediate Court
4
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the first appointees to the newly created Intermediate Court of Appeals.
Thomas E. Scarr of Barboursville was appointed for a term of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024. Daniel W. Greear of South Charleston was appointed for a term of 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026. Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling was appointed for a term of 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.
The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in serving on the court and submitted recommendations to the governor.
The new court, which will hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts, is expected to open July 1.
DEP grants key
permit for
controversial
pipeline
5
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection approved a water quality permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline last week.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s planned 300-mile route cuts through West Virginia and Virginia.
Appalachian Voices Virginia Policy Director Peter Anderson said in a news release the latest permitting decision was “contrary to robust evidence that the MVP cannot be built without violating state water quality standards.”
The West Virginia permit was needed before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could move forward with dredge-and-fill permits in the state, the environmental group said.
In Virginia, a recent decision by the State Water Control Board to allow the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands has resulted in an appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Attempts to kill the $6.2 billion project have so far failed. Five energy companies constructing the pipeline say it’s necessary to provide natural gas along the East Coast.
Committee to
seek sponsor for Charleston Coliseum
6
CHARLESTON — Officials are exploring the possibility of naming the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center after a sponsor.
The Charleston City Council appointed 8 members to the new Select Committee on Naming Rights — Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, news sources reported.
The panel will seek and evaluate sponsor proposals from across the nation, said City Manager Jonathan Storage.
“It is good for our community, it’s good for the sponsor and it’s good for a revenue stream for the facility” Storage said.
The committee will seek a sponsor with name recognition that will be a good community partner, he said.
Marlinton site
designated Dark
Sky Park
7
MARLINTON — West Virginia’s Watoga State Park has been designated as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.
It is the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation, according to news sources.
The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had been seeking the designation since 2018. They replaced 150 outdoor light fixtures, installed telescopes and added stargazing events as well as educational events on wildlife that benefits from a dark sky environment, officials said.
The parks “not only represent the state of West Virginia in our Dark Sky Parks program, but are also raising awareness for one of the largest and darkest skysheds within the eastern United States,” said Ruskin Hartley, Director of the International Dark Sky Association.
Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park, which are managed by Watoga, are included in the designation.
“Many new opportunities now exist to study the heavens and nocturnal creatures,” park foundation board President John Goodwin said in a statement.
