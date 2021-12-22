MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has expanded its Community Engagement and Partnerships department with the hiring of 4 new employees.
They will help carry out its mission of providing affordable and accessible academic, technical, workforce training, and life-long learning for the Potomac Highlands regional community.
• Amanda Gross has been hired as a program assistant for workforce education. Gross serves as the primary point of contact for students and parents for the Workforce Education Department.
• Eastern student Maya Paul has been hired to serve as the Americorps Makerspace VISTA fellow. She works on developing and supporting programming directly with K-12 students in partnership with schools, volunteers, makerspaces and post-secondary institutions to help students build the academic, social and emotional skills key to their success in school, postsecondary enrollment and workforce placement.
• Patricia Halterman has been hired to serve as the ag workforce fellowship and student training coordinator. Her position seeks to counter the loss of skilled agribusiness labor and develop an ag workforce within the Potomac Highlands.
• Marti Neustadt, who has served as the virtual agricultural business coach for a year with the Potomac Highlands Food Co-op, has taken on an additional role as makerspace project director. Marti will lead the implementation of the MakerSpace Project in regional schools and libraries. o
