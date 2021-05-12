Two indictments from March remain sealed because the defendants have not been found.
Three others have been unsealed.
• Jamey Ray Brown, 33, was charged with delivery of meth. The charges say that on Oct. 5, 2018, Brown gave a bag of the drug to a confidential informant for $50.
• Donald Edward Schnapp’s indictment was unsealed and then dismissed when authorities discovered the 43-year-old had died.
• Amanda Pearl Hensley was charged with conspiracy in a wanton endangerment charge.
* * *
A spaghetti dinner and auction Saturday will help pay medical expenses for Wallace Hart.
The dinner will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday (May 15) at the Slanesville Ruritan, 5000 Bloomery Pike. Take-out and dine-in meals will be available.
Auction items are still being accepted. Contact Alex Sowers at 304-496-9706.
* * *
“The Stories of our Best-Loved Tunes” will bring the talents of Hampshire native Ben Townsend and Levi Houston Sanders to the stage of the Bottling Works Saturday night.
The 7:30 p.m. performance is sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council. The duo will play tunes dating back to the Civil War and share the stories behind the music. Instrumentals will include banjo, fiddle and guitar.
Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 for Arts Council members.
* * *
New hours for liquor sales took effect Monday in West Virginia.
• Private clubs can open an hour earlier, operating from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
• Beer and wine can be sold from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
• Retail liquor outlets can sell from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose 9.1 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.87 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 16 cents higher than a month ago and $1.09 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 4.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.95 Sunday. The national average is up 10 cents from a month ago and $1.12 from a year ago.
