I love giving not just to my family and close friends, but to all the other organizations that make Christmas special for those who can’t do it for themselves. Some of these great organizations are the good and faithful Salvation Army, the local food bank, the Marine Toys for Tots program, and Hopegivers International and the 6,000-plus orphans they take care of.
But this year because of Covid-19, 2 of my up-close-and-personal events have been canceled. One tradition that has been around for over 50 years is spending time with my oldest friend and his family for New Year’s.
Since I only have one sibling and she is a girl (LOL), he is the closest thing to a brother I have. We have been friends since we were 7 years old. And this will be the first time we have canceled this get-together.
And the 2nd event was a gathering of couples that started as a home cell group through our church over 20 years ago — a group that has morphed into what has became a monthly dinner that had to be canceled because of 2 couples — one that had to sequester due to exposure to someone they work with who has Covid and another who actually contracted Covid.
We’ve all seen each other through a multitude of good times and bad. But this year we have looked at their family needs and mine and decided that this is one of those years that we will not be able to get together.
And I imagine that there are many who will read this and say they can relate. For those who have chosen to pare down for the good of family and friends I salute you; and say there will be a day when we all look back and say, glad that is over with. But for now we do what we can to make it through
Christmas is not just about gifts and families and friends. It’s about the reason we celebrate it, the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is about celebrating the birth or a savior, the Godhead come to earth and become man so that he could cancel a debt that we could never pay.
There are those who will pooh-pooh this type of talk, but there is a truth that we cannot deny.
First is that Jesus existed and that he did many miracles during his lifetime. That he was crucified and died on a cross. That he rose from the dead and walked among the people. There is now enough historical artifact to confirm this.
And for those of us who believe in the Bible and that there is a God, there is no doubt that it is true. And so, we celebrate the birth of Jesus, what we now call Christmas because we chose to honor his birth and sacrifice for the world.
From all of us to all of you, we wish you a very merry Christmas and pray you will be blessed over this most joyous of times of the year.
Be safe and God bless you.
With love, the Lombardi family
