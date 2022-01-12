QUINCY, Mass. — With major expansion and acquisition initiatives extending the company’s reach beyond its traditional east coast footprint, Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s 8th-largest cable operator, has rebranded as Breezeline.
The company acquired 2 cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, in September that expanded the company’s serviceable households and businesses to more than 1.6 million.
“The name Breezeline marks the beginning of a new, exciting era of transforming our company through new growth,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline.
In addition to recent growth through acquisitions, the company has launched a major fiber expansion initiative that will extend connectivity to more than 70,000 additional homes and businesses in New Hampshire and West Virginia via ultra-fast fiber-to-the-home technology.
