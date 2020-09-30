Voting tips
Editor:
I have been keeping an eye out for Voting tips for all. Eric Strite has been very helpful. Here is his advice:
“Thanks Shirley, I would recommend that you go to the website, GoVoteWV.com. One can request an absentee ballot there, download a printable request and most importantly, get all the rules pertaining to the absentee process in the most consistent way.
“We will not have any drop-boxes, but an individual may drop off up to two ballots per election here at the Courthouse The individual making delivery must sign the envelope stating that they have neither examined or altered the ballot, (in addition to the voter’s signature). Thanks for your interest and support of what has been proven to be a very secure process which protects each voter’s right to vote and safety. Please call us if we can be of assistance.”
– Eric Strite
I d like to add: sos.wv.gov will also enable you to check that you are still registered to vote.
Dates to remember:
Oct. 13: Voting registration deadline
Oct. 8-14: Sample ballots in newspapers
Oct. 21-31: Early voting at Courthouse
Oct. 28: Absentee ballot request deadline. Don’t wait.
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Official candidates list on sample newspaper ballots.
Oct. 28: last day to hand deliver complete absentee ballots – great reat way to get vote in to help USPS. Don’t wait.
Use your right to vote.
Shirley Dodson, Romney
Thanks, Post Office
Editor:
I am expressing my appreciation for our Romney Post Office personnel. Due to nationwide funding cutbacks, the Romney P.O. is now required to send all mail posted in Hampshire County - including locally addressed mail - to Baltimore to get sorted and have stamps canceled. Then locally addressed mail is sent back to Hampshire County for delivery.
On Friday, September 18, the HC Clerk’s office mailed absentee ballots to folks who had applied for them. Amazingly, those ballots were delivered to HC homes and P.O. boxes the very next morning. This is because our wonderful, conscientious Romney P.O. personnel went the extra mile to hand sort locally addressed ballot envelopes for next day delivery instead of sending them to Baltimore, which would have added an extra layer of complexity, more room for error, and several days to the process of getting our ballots. This was only possible because the ballot envelopes had metered postage which didn’t need canceling, but the initiative to expedite this part of the 2020 election process was taken by our people. You don’t find that level of service everywhere, but our postal workers are special, and I thank them for the excellent service they provide us year around.
Ken Caldwell, Three Churches
Law and order
Editor:
In these times of protests and political discord there has been a call for law and order as if freedom of speech is illegal and should be quashed. My hand-made signs for my choice of candidates have been run over and crushed two times now, as well as yelling outside our house in the wee hours of the morning.
I guess this could be an expression of free speech, but I need to say, hearing this in the dead and darkness of night feels threatening and appears cowardly. We may not agree on our choice of candidates but these are choices. Destroying my signs will not change that, perhaps even encourages me I’ve made a good choice. As we repair and reposition the signs I think of law and order and who would think this destruction of my campaign signs as their freedom of expression. It Is trespass, harassment and against the law.
Vote,
Sam Herrmann, Paw Paw
Benefit heroes
Editor:
The Romney Ruritan Club would like to thank the generous people of Romney and beyond who so graciously supported our Chicken Dinner at The Bottling Works on September 19th. We sold out in 3 hours 15 minutes. Your support allows us to support the community.
Special thanks to Pilgrim’s Pride, The Loy Foundation, and Josh Arnold of Lost Mountain BBQ. Our great members have worked out the perfect serving system.
Nachama Miller, Romney Ruritan secretary o
