ROMNEY — The school board transferred the old Capon Bridge Middle School property – which currently houses several entities, both for profit and nonprofit – over to the County Commission at their brief meeting Monday morning.

Not much was on the docket for the 7 a.m. meeting, which was less than 20 minutes long; a few personnel items were approved, and the big-ticket item: the deed for the Capon Bridge property. The board signed the deed over to Hampshire County Parks and Rec, an organization under the County Commission umbrella.

