ROMNEY — The school board transferred the old Capon Bridge Middle School property – which currently houses several entities, both for profit and nonprofit – over to the County Commission at their brief meeting Monday morning.
Not much was on the docket for the 7 a.m. meeting, which was less than 20 minutes long; a few personnel items were approved, and the big-ticket item: the deed for the Capon Bridge property. The board signed the deed over to Hampshire County Parks and Rec, an organization under the County Commission umbrella.
The parcel was transferred from the school board and the heirs of the original owner (the late W.H. Mauzy) to the County Commission for free; Parks and Rec has been footing the bill for repairs and renovations to the building over the last several years.
“We are going to pay the electric bill until the (new CBES) gym is done,” said board president Ed Morgan, “because we still use the gym down there right now.”
He added that as of today, the transfer is “a done deal. From there, it’s their baby.”
Right now, the building houses the sheriff’s office, Hardynet offices, The River House’s office and the Cacapon River and Land trustees.
Tuesday evening’s County Commission agenda includes Greg Rinker from the Hampshire County Parks and Rec and the old school’s disposition.
