Slanesville water project to go to bid in September
Hampshire County students and teachers are returning to the rhythm of the academic year as they witness the progress of their new schools taking shape day by day.
On Romney’s side, the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital is now fully down, and the site is seeing quick work with the chemical smell dissipating. Contractors have moved in and are working on placing a parking lot adjacent to the Romney Rescue Squad along with a ring around the future new elementary school, which will help buses and cars enter and exit seamlessly.
“It will allow the rescue squads to make their runs uninhibited,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione reported last week.
The Windy Ridge site in Augusta has seen continuous rapid work. The cinder block walls are up, steel garters are set, and around 60 percent of the roofing is complete.
The Ice Mountain school site in Slanesville also shows movement, with masons moving into the site and walls being built up. The doorframes have been received, so the full crew is now moving in.
Pancione said that the contractors are still “holding true” to Ice Mountain and Windy Ridge school sites, shooting for a June 2024 completion date.
Capon Bridge Elementary held its ribbon-cutting ceremony an hour before the annual “back to school” night on Aug. 15.
“It’s a wonderful facility,” Pancione said, addressing his relief that students don’t have to travel “over the hill” to the middle school gym.
The goal of bringing water up Route 28 to the Ice Mountain site is moving steadily, waiting for paperwork to be finalized.
“It’s imminent,” said Jim Ruckman, director of field activities with Cerrone Associates.
Cerrone Associates has worked closely with Hampshire County before in Purgitsville and Augusta. Ruckman said that several items have to be checked off before a project is advertised, including securing easements and getting an occupational permit.
The bids for the waterline extension and water storage tank contract for Slanesville’s school site are estimated for September.
