The story begins almost half a century ago, in Mingo County in the summer of 1961.
Gilman was oldest in a family of 6; his father was a coal miner, but there “was a big layoff that year.”
“Back in those days,” Gilman recalls, “there was not much social safety net. If you didn’t work, you didn’t eat. I ate the most food in the family, so I volunteered to leave.”
In other words, the 15-year-old was leaving home to find work and fend for himself.
Seeing an ad in the Williamson Daily newspaper for apple pickers in Hampshire County, Gilman and a cousin also named Grover, set out from the deep southern W. Va. coal field, hitchhiking to the Eastern Panhandle.
With $10 to their names — the money was scraped together by Gilman’s mother —they made their way north and east to Pendleton County, a trek of around 400 miles in the days before there was much of anything in the Mountain State like 4-lane interstate highways.
“My mom got me a work permit and gathered up $10,” Gilman says. “There was nothing down there but coal mining.”
It was about their 3rd day on the road that the 2 Grovers found themselves in Franklin.
They stopped in a little restaurant across the street from the “Pendleton Times” office.
They told the lady who worked in the restaurant their story.
Concerned, she asked them where they planned to sleep that night. They didn’t know.
Some calls were made, and Gilman and his cousin ended up pleasantly spending the night in the Pendleton County jail beside the courthouse, not as vagrants but as recipients of local hospitality.
The next morning, the 2 boys from Mingo County were given a paper bag.
In it were 2 biscuits, 1 with bacon and egg, the other with peanut butter and jelly.
They made their way up Rt. 33, through Upper Tract to Petersburg and then on to Hampshire County, where they went to work.
“Back then,” Gilman notes, “you didn’t worry about strangers. But it was Franklin that made me feel better about coming to this part of the state to live and work as a youngster.”
Today, Gilman still calls Hampshire County home.
Over the years, Gilman worked for General Motors.
He’s fond of southern W. Va., but says that life in this neck of the woods, the eastern panhandle, is sweet and “something I wouldn’t give up for anything.”
Today, Gilman is concerned about the fate of the West Virginia coal industry.
He doesn’t care for mountaintop removal mining but points out that “Coal is the backbone of places like Logan and Mingo counties. If you think your electric bill is high now,” he says, “cut coal out, and then see what it is.”
He likes to travel West Virginia’s country roads on his motorcycle, and 1 of Gilman’s sustaining memories is the kindness he received at the turning point in his life from strangers in Pendleton County.
