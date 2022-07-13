One piece of legislation that passed in 2021 was Mylissa’s Law.
House Bill 2368, creating patient visitation privileges, was applied in West Virginia when a daughter was told by hospital staff that she couldn’t be with her dying mother due to visitation restrictions during a pandemic.
She supplied a copy of Mylissa’s Law to the hospital. She had a right by law and they allowed her in. Her mother had the comfort of her daughter at her side during her last hours. Good work from sponsor, Delegate Dean Jeffries.
We all need to stay informed and aware of what is happening around us. If you have not registered to vote, I urge you to register. If you need assistance, contact me.
I am happy that I am hearing from constituents and appreciate your views and opinions on upcoming issues. Please keep in contact with me. I work for you.
We can see progress with the new road project around Berkeley Springs. They are currently working on drainage along Route 13 heading north toward Johnson’s Mill Road.
If I can be of any assistance with concerns, please contact me. We will be in Charleston this upcoming week for Interims. There is discussion of the governor calling a special session soon.
Don’t hesitate to contact me. I can be reached at 304-340-3177 or 304-283-7483.
Godspeed.
Republican George Miller represents the east side of Hampshire County in the House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.