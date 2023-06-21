Recycling Cooperative 2023

Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative members Alan Kesler, Ron Boyer, Robin Mills, Sharon Briggs, Stephanie Cacopardo and Dorothy Kengla met at the Capon Bridge Public Library last week to discuss recycling center improvements that might be made with grants from a state program funded by fees paid at trash transfer stations.

CAPON BRIDGE — The Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative (HCRC) discussed use of equipment the county purchased with a Recycling Assistance Grant received two years ago and prepared to submit a new grant proposal in a meeting June 14.

Successful applicants can file grant requests every two years. The grants are funded with the fees charged at transfer stations – not by tax money.

