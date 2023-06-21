Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative members Alan Kesler, Ron Boyer, Robin Mills, Sharon Briggs, Stephanie Cacopardo and Dorothy Kengla met at the Capon Bridge Public Library last week to discuss recycling center improvements that might be made with grants from a state program funded by fees paid at trash transfer stations.
CAPON BRIDGE — The Hampshire County Recycling Cooperative (HCRC) discussed use of equipment the county purchased with a Recycling Assistance Grant received two years ago and prepared to submit a new grant proposal in a meeting June 14.
Successful applicants can file grant requests every two years. The grants are funded with the fees charged at transfer stations – not by tax money.
The county’s recycling center was built with grant funds received in 2015 from the state Department of Environmental Protection REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Program. Last year an additional grant allowed for the purchase of a truck and trailer to haul recycling bins to commercial recycling centers.
Two problems have presented themselves. First, a driver is needed for the truck, since there is no county employee willing to drive it to the recycling center. Right now Apple Valley Waste is still doing the hauling and charging the county for it, though if the county could do its own hauling, it would instead be paid for the recyclable material.
The truck and trailer loaded with a full bin have been weighed at the transfer station and found to be just light enough so a CDL is not necessary, but everyone agreed it would be desirable for the driver to have one. County Clerk, Eric Strite was reported to have suggested that perhaps a bus driver would be interested in the additional work.
Also, the bins in use at the recycling center are longer than the trailer by two feet. They do not extend so far behind the wheels that they are illegal, but it would be better to have bins that were a better fit.
Shorter bins would be one possible use of grants funds, and placing additional bins in strategic sites around the county to collect recyclables was suggested. A gate for the recycling center that is easier to open was another possibility.
The group set the highest priority for grant funds as paving the county recycling center, providing concrete pads for the big recycling bins, since they are too heavy for blacktop, and using blacktop for the rest.
Also, HCRC Secretary, Dorothy Kengla has been pricing glass crushers that reduce glass bottles to a sand that is not sharp and could have many uses around the county. It is used on trails in Winchester, providing a sparkling surface, and is also good for making cement.
The group continues to seek volunteers to help it do its part in helping to staff the county recycling center. Kengla reported that in six years of assigning volunteers, there had only been six or seven times when someone had failed to show up as scheduled.
While the recycling of cardboard and paper is done by the county, the recycling cooperative collects plastic bags and similar items to be recycled by Trex, as well as steel and aluminum cans.
They transport the cans they collect at the center to commercial recycling centers in Winchester and Cumberland, alternating between the two. Cumberland pays more – 50 cents per pound, but only accepts used beverage cans. Cat food and other cans must be transported to Winchester, which pays 34 cents per pound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.