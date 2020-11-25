Dec. 5 is the deadline to sign up for the annual “God’s Gifts of Love” for needy families.
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren will be open from 9 a.m. to noon that day for families to register for the program that provides toys and gifts.
The church is at 12800 Northwestern Pike, east of Augusta.
Applications can’t be accepted after the noon Dec. 5 deadline.
Hanging Rock Church is spearheading the program that includes X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Slanesville Ruritans, North River Ruritans, Hope Christian Church Augusta, Alkire Rentals and the Capon Bridge Dollar General as its sponsors.
Toys and gifts to be given can be dropped off at the Liberty at North River, Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, Hope Christian Church and Dollar General in Capon Bridge.
For more information, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
